Portland, OR, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-microbial coatings market generated $4.0 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $11.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for protective clothing, rise in implementation for medical applications, and application in indoor air/HVAC fuel the growth of the global anti-microbial coatings market. However, insufficient R&D activities hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in investments by market players and governments present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Researchers from various universities have been studying the efficacy of anti-microbial coatings in prevention of the Covid-19 spread. The University of Arizona (UA) researchers outlined that these coatings are capable of eliminating coronavirus for 90 days once applied.

The demand for this type of coatings gained a huge momentum for application on walls, glass, floors, and railings of hospitals, schools, residential areas, commercial zones, and institutions.

Owing to widespread rise in demand, a supply-demand gap has been created. Till the operations get back on track as the post-lockdown period arrives, the supply is expected to increase.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global anti-microbial coatings market based on type, coating material, application, form, and region.

By type, the anti-bacterial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly two-thirds of the global anti-microbial coatings market, and is expected to continue to lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would witness the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses segments such as anti-fungal, anti-viral, and others.

By coating material, the silver segment accounted for the highest market share with more than one-third of the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The research also explores segments such as graphene, titanium dioxide, copper, and others.

Geographically, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players of the global anti-microbial coatings market include Arkema SA, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paints Holdings, Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Bio-Fence, Biomerics, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., nano-Care Deutschland AG, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, and The Sherwin-William Company.

