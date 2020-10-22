New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Pump Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921221/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on concrete pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolution of cities into megacities and growth in the construction of green buildings. In addition, evolution of cities into megacities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The concrete pump market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.



The concrete pump market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stationary concrete pump

• Specialized concrete pump

• Truck-mounted concrete pump



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising infrastructural investment as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete pump market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Concrete pump market sizing

• Concrete pump market forecast

• Concrete pump market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921221/?utm_source=GNW



