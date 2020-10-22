Corona® and Bad Bunny are teaming up to offer fans one of the most special and intimate events of the year.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Corona family of brands and international multiplatinum artist Bad Bunny unveiled plans to bring fans Unas Frias con Bad Bunny, an exclusive online experience on Dec. 10. Access is unlocked by entering and winning a sweepstakes in which a limited number of exclusive first-prize and grand-prize packages will be awarded.



The sweepstakes started this week and ends on Nov. 30, 2020. It is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Fans who meet these requirements are encouraged to enter daily for a chance to win by visiting CoronasConBadBunny.com. In addition to gaining access to the exclusive online experience, each winner will receive a prize pack with limited-edition merchandise, and 10 grand prize winners will be awarded a virtual meet-and-greet with Bad Bunny.

This special event is part of a continued partnership between the two icons that started in April 2019 when Corona Estéreo Beach served as the presenting sponsor of the second leg of the artist’s X100PRE tour and, most recently, through Corona’s current marketing campaign, “La Vida Más Fina,” in which Bad Bunny shares his refreshingly optimistic outlook on life.

“Bad Bunny’s ability to cross over into the mainstream while staying true to his roots aligns with the Corona brand’s Hispanic heritage brought to life in the ‘La Vida Más Fina campaign,’” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “We’re proud to have Bad Bunny as part of the Corona family and are thrilled to offer fans a chance to be part of what we expect to be a truly memorable online experience.”

The Corona family of products is available at restaurants, bars, local retailers and via online delivery services nationwide. For more information, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram or @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one (1) prize per person/household. No alcohol is awarded with prizes. For complete details, see the official rules at CoronasConBadBunny.com. As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is proclaimed as one of the most popular artists in the world. The multi-platinum artist, winner of the Latin GRAMMY and nominated for the GRAMMY, constantly manages to break language and stereotype barriers around the globe, becoming an international culture and entertainment icon. Following the huge impact he has had on mass audiences, Bad Bunny became the first Latin Reggaeton artist in history to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. He is also the second male personality to appear alone on the cover of Playboy magazine, after its founder, Hugh Hefner. His leadership within the Reggaeton and Trap genres has led him to dominate large stages during prominent music festivals and international concert tours.

His most recent album, "Las Que No Iban A Salir" debuted #1 on Billboard's "Top Latin Albums," dethroning himself over his previous albums, with "YHLQMDLG" at #2 and "X 100PRE" at #3. Bad Bunny is one of the Latin artists with the most entries to the global "Hot 100" list, with a total of 24 hits. In addition, with his album "YHLQMDLG," he became the first Latino artist in history to achieve the position #2 on the global list "Billboard 200." Each of Bad Bunny's releases has left their forceful mark on the history of Latin music. His artistic power and leadership in the entertainment world demonstrate his character as one of the most impactful artists of the moment and reaffirm his expansive position in the music industry.

