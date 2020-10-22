NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, welcomes attendees to NetApp INSIGHT for the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The virtual events will be held on October 26-27 (Americas), October 28 (APAC), and October 29 (EMEA).
Attendees will learn how -- through hybrid cloud offerings from NetApp, the global, cloud-led, data-centric software company -- the Varonis Data Security Platform helps companies worldwide secure their critical information with a least-privilege model, assist with privacy and compliance requirements and guard against ransomware and insider threats with automation.
Varonis Highlights at NetApp INSIGHT:
About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.
Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 News Media Contact: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
