Miami Beach Location Would Represent Tenth Ghost Kitchen Agreement Signed as part of Company’s Non-Traditional Location Growth Strategy

League City, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it signed a lease to open its tenth ghost kitchen and first location in Miami Beach on Alton Road. The south Florida ghost kitchen location will be located within a new state of the art food court and will have a kiosk for guests to order directly as well as service delivery orders through third party delivery apps.

Miami beach has long been known for its forward-thinking health trends making the company’s food concepts perfect for the target demographic. Located within a brand new food hall, this location is designed specifically for restaurants looking to scale their food delivery business as well as offer multiple food concepts from one location. Some of the features that make this new location “delivery friendly” include easier faster parking, courier lounge and restrooms, scanning and tracking of food and order from grill-to-wheels ensuring the right courier gets the right order allowing food to be delivered hotter, faster, with fewer mistakes. The location will be built in 355 square ft and will employ five to six staff. The Company will run multiple restaurants from this location including Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, Meal Plan AF and up to three additional concepts.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “Our operations team has been canvassing south Florida for some time now. We believe Miami Beach fits our targeted customer mold perfectly. That combined with the state of the art food/delivery court we are going into makes us confident the brands will do very well there. Miami Beach is the latest major metropolitan market we are adding ghost kitchens after our recent announcements of Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City. We anticipate adding more ghost kitchen locations in Miami Beach to round out the market.”

Miami Beach is home to hundreds of thousands of residents, workers, and students with a median age of 37 years old looking for ways to eat healthy. The area is also home to high end restaurants which can be expensive for everyday living, making our price point attractive to weekly food budgets for people living in and visiting the South Beach area.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:



Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:

marketing@musclemakergrill.com