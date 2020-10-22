SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it is now an approved vendor for Kampgrounds of America (KOA®) and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts.



“We are pursuing some exciting growth opportunities in the hospitality segment and are thrilled to announce our newest partnership with two of North America’s leading family camping destination providers,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “There are approximately 82 million camper households in the U.S., and the recent pandemic related travel limitations are drawing more first-time campers to the activity. Camping and glamping booking services providers are reporting huge spikes in business, with some 400% busier than the same time last year. As such, our timing is perfect, and pursuing unique growth areas in the hospitality and foodservice arena remains a priority. As an approved vendor, our leading brands, Alkaline88®, and A88 Infused™ flavors, will be available to franchisors of approximately 520 KOA® and 81 Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort locations. In addition, KOA® campgrounds will offer A88CBD™ products to adult guests. Our single-serve, eco-friendly, and all-natural products are an ideal fit for this segment and will be offered at their retail camp stores and on-site foodservice operations. We believe our products’ availability at these high traffic locations represents a huge growth opportunity and will further enhance the brand equity of our lifestyle products.”

According to the 2020 North America Camping Report, new and unique outdoor experiences are driving the growth in camping in North America. Camping and RVing are becoming increasingly popular and attracting a diverse group of new campers. The report found that participation continued its growth trend among the youngest generations (Millennials, Generation X, and even more Generation Z groups).

Key findings from the report are:

The active camper households in the U.S. in 2019 exceeded 82 million.

The year over year growth in the U.S. camping householders increased by 2.7 million.

The number of households who camped at least once in 2019 was nearly 42 million.

Since 2014, the number of households who camp 3+ times per year increased by 82%.

The study further found that even against the backdrop of this year’s global pandemic, prospective campers’ interest is expected to support the camping sector’s continued growth in 2020.

Kampgrounds of America (KOA)

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA®) is the world’s largest system of privately held campgrounds. Founded in 1962 in Billings, Montana, it currently operates in over 520 locations in U.S. and Canada, delivering all types of camping experiences through its KOA® Journey, KOA® Holiday, KOA® Resort, and other unique lodging accommodations.

Leisure Systems and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

Leisure Systems, Inc. (LSI) is the Franchisor for Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts. Launched in 1969, the Jellystone Park system now operates in 81 markets in the U.S. and Canada and is the second-largest chain of campgrounds in the U.S. LSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Park River Corporation, Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

