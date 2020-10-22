New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The In-flight Entertainment Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Content Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR



In the global Content segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$781.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Gogo Business Aviation LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

Zodiac Aerospace







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-flight Entertainment Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Introduction

A Peek into Evolution of In-Flight Entertainment Over the Years

Global Commercial Airlines Passenger Traffic Volumes 2013-2019F

Global Connected Commercial Aircraft by Region (2017)

Leading Inflight Internet Service Providers

Market Share of Leading Inflight Wi-fi Service Providers

Leading Players in Inflight Connectivity market by Market Share

Global Number of Airlines Offering in-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity

(2016-2020)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends in In-Flight Entertainment Systems Market

Advances in Connectivity Drive Opportunities for In-Flight

Entertainment Systems

Virtual Reality Emerges as the Next Phase in Inflight

Entertainment

Lifting of Restrictions on Mobile Devices by CAAC Unfurls

Opportunities for In-Flight Connectivity Vendors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-flight Entertainment Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: In-flight Entertainment Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Connectivity (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Connectivity (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Connectivity (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Content (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Content (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Content (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Narrow Body (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Narrow Body (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Narrow Body (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Wide Body (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Wide Body (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Wide Body (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Business Jets (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Business Jets (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Business Jets (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for In-flight Entertainment

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In-flight Entertainment

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-flight

Entertainment Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-flight

Entertainment Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 193: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 203: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001