New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The In-flight Entertainment Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Content Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Content segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$781.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-flight Entertainment Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Introduction
A Peek into Evolution of In-Flight Entertainment Over the Years
Global Commercial Airlines Passenger Traffic Volumes 2013-2019F
Global Connected Commercial Aircraft by Region (2017)
Leading Inflight Internet Service Providers
Market Share of Leading Inflight Wi-fi Service Providers
Leading Players in Inflight Connectivity market by Market Share
Global Number of Airlines Offering in-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity
(2016-2020)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Trends in In-Flight Entertainment Systems Market
Advances in Connectivity Drive Opportunities for In-Flight
Entertainment Systems
Virtual Reality Emerges as the Next Phase in Inflight
Entertainment
Lifting of Restrictions on Mobile Devices by CAAC Unfurls
Opportunities for In-Flight Connectivity Vendors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In-flight Entertainment Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: In-flight Entertainment Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Connectivity (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Connectivity (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Connectivity (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Content (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Content (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Content (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Narrow Body (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Narrow Body (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Narrow Body (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Wide Body (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Wide Body (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Wide Body (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Business Jets (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Business Jets (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Business Jets (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for In-flight Entertainment
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In-flight Entertainment
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 92: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-flight
Entertainment Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-flight
Entertainment Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 140: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 179: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 193: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 203: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: