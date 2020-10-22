The inaugural Greater Good Charities’ Nature’s Voice Awards, aiming to amplify the voice and impact of sustainability advocates across the globe, has announced Earth Uprising as the grand prize winner and awarded the organization a $10,000 grant. The grant is given by Greater Good Charities in partnership with Nature’s Logic, an environmentally-conscious pet food brand.

Seattle, Wash., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Greater Good Charities’ Nature’s Voice Awards, aiming to amplify the voice and impact of sustainability advocates across the globe, has announced Earth Uprising as the grand prize winner and awarded the organization a $10,000 grant. The grant is given by Greater Good Charities in partnership with Nature’s Logic, an environmentally-conscious pet food brand.

"Earth Uprising is a youth-led organization that is supported by adults, and the Nature’s Voice Award grant is exactly the kind of support we need,” said Brooke Nelson Muzzatti, Earth Uprising International Communications Team Member. “Currently, the youth climate movement is mostly uncompensated, but climate work needs to be accessible to those who must support themselves and their families, because volunteer work is a privilege many do not have. We can now continue to support local organizers in over 15 countries with more funds, tools, and resources to continue our mission of amplifying youth voices and projects while educating others about the climate crisis."

Founded on Earth Day 2019, Earth Uprising is an international youth nonprofit, with a large network of organizers from countries and cities around the world, that works to combat the effects of the climate crisis. Earth Uprising fosters connections between climate activists from across the globe through its global youth council to enhance its work. This global nonprofit has organized strikes, worked to create curriculums in climate education for schools, and provides support for local grassroots action to those most impacted by the climate crisis.

Greater Good Charities, a charitable organization devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet, and Nature’s Logic, a 100% natural pet food with no synthetic vitamins, created the new awards program to recognize organizations and individuals that excel at inspiring action and can serve as best practice examples for other environmental voices to increase their own impact.

Earth Uprising, along with 15 other honorees, demonstrated outstanding communication efforts - from social media to advertising to events and more - and were selected via nominations reviewed by Greater Good Charities. All non-profit winners, including Earth Uprising, received a $1,000 grant and had the opportunity to vie for the grand prize $10,000 grant. All winners received a gift of Nature’s Logic 100% natural pet food for their pet-loving constituents, where available.

A panel of judges active in the environmental sustainability sector selected Earth Uprising as the grand prize winner. The panel included: Patty Rose, Executive Director, Greenspace, NCR, board member New Partners Community Solar; Sarah Julian, Owner OffLeash Communications and Board member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition; Svanika Balasubramanian, Cofounder and CEO of rePurpose Global, the World's First Plastic Credit Platform; Gillian Davies, Founding Co-Leader of Society of Wetland Scientists Climate Change and Wetlands Initiative and SWS Past President; David Garfield Roland, Media Attorney, Producer of Love Thy Nature and Other Social Mission Films; Noah Horton, Chief Marketing Officer of Greater Good Charities; and Caroline Golon, VP Marketing for Nature’s Logic. Sustainability advocates and Nala Cat’s pet parents Shannon Ellis and Varisiri “Pookie” Methachittiphan served as the nominating chairs of the Nature’s Voice Awards.

Additional recipients of the Nature’s Voice Awards recognized for their exemplary communication efforts include Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate; Scott Black; Invertebrate conservationist and executive director of the Xerces Society; the Sierra Club Hawaii Chapter Vice-Chair Lucienne de Naie; and Mari Copeny, also known as “Little Miss Flint.”

Nature’s Logic is a brand dedicated to sustainability, so sponsoring these awards aligns with the company’s mission. Those efforts include buying 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food the company sells. The energy Nature’s Logic purchases goes towards powering their headquarters with renewable energy, the manufacturing of their kibble and bags, and the operations of their partners, including Greater Good Charities.

Greater Good Charities’ has supported environmental projects and sustainability efforts for years. To date, the organization has permanently protected over 1.1 million acres of habitat, protected endangered species through its Project Peril program, and led global biodiversity expeditions to set conservation priorities through its Madrean Discovery Expeditions program. Greater Good Charities is also well known for its disaster relief efforts, and other signature programs such as The Jackson Galaxy Project, Rescue Bank, Rescue Rebuild, Girls’ Voices, and more.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Nature’s Logic

Founded in 2006, Nature’s Logic™ is a line of 100% natural, premium quality pet food and treats that contain NO synthetic vitamins or minerals and focus on the benefits of natural whole food nutrition. Because Nature’s Logic recipes are high in animal protein, they’re also high in natural taurine. The company’s mission is to apply the logic of nature to everything they touch, which means creating all natural nutrition from whole foods and being a voice for sustainability. The brand is a proud member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition and buys 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food it sells. To learn more, visit: natureslogic.com.

