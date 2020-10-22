Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) who maintains the roadways, bridges, and tunnels in the North Texas area has chosen ICMA-RC as recordkeeper for the organization’s 401(k) and 457 defined contribution retirement plans.

“We are pleased to partner with ICMA-RC because of their experience with public sector entities and some of the unique programs we provide,” said Craig Lockett, NTTA Director of Human Resources. “Their substantial client base in the Dallas/Fort Worth area was also a plus for us.”

ICMA-RC will manage $53 million in retirement attests, which will cover more than 800 NTTA employees.

“We could not be more thrilled to have been selected as the provider of choice by NTTA,” said ICMA-RC’s Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue & Sales Officer, Orlando Cruz. “We are committed to serving this amazing group of public servants and look forward to helping their employees build retirement security as they work tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for the residents of North Texas.”

