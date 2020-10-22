New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Radiography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798868/?utm_source=GNW
Film-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$243.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Industrial Radiography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798868/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Radiography Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Radiography Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Radiography Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Film-Based (Imaging Technique) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Digital (Imaging Technique) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Digital (Imaging Technique) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Digital (Imaging Technique) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Petrochemicals (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Petrochemicals (Industry Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Petrochemicals (Industry Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Radiography Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Industrial Radiography Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Industrial Radiography Market in the United States by
Imaging Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Industrial Radiography Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Review by Imaging Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Industrial Radiography Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Industrial Radiography Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Industrial Radiography Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Radiography: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial Radiography Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Industrial Radiography Market in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 39: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Industrial Radiography in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Radiography Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Radiography Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Industrial Radiography Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Industrial Radiography Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Radiography Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Industrial Radiography Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Radiography Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Industrial Radiography Market in France by Imaging
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Industrial Radiography Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Industrial Radiography Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Industrial Radiography Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Industrial Radiography Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Industrial Radiography Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Industrial Radiography in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Industrial Radiography Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Radiography:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Radiography Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Industrial Radiography Market in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 78: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Industrial Radiography Historic Market Review
by Imaging Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Industrial Radiography Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Industrial Radiography Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Industrial Radiography Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Industrial Radiography Market in Russia by Imaging
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Industrial Radiography Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique:
2020-2027
Table 92: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 95: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial Radiography Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Industrial Radiography Market in Asia-Pacific by
Imaging Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Industrial Radiography Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Industrial Radiography Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Industrial Radiography Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Industrial Radiography Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Industrial Radiography Historic Market Review
by Imaging Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Industrial Radiography Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Indian Industrial Radiography Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Industrial Radiography Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Industrial Radiography Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 120: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Industrial Radiography Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 123: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Radiography: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Imaging Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Technique for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market
Share Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Radiography in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market
in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 129: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Industrial Radiography Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market by
Imaging Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Industrial Radiography in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Industrial Radiography Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020-2027
Table 140: Industrial Radiography Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 143: Industrial Radiography Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Industrial Radiography Market in Brazil by Imaging
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Industrial Radiography Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Industrial Radiography Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Industrial Radiography Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Industrial Radiography Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 156: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Latin
America by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 162: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Industrial Radiography Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Historic
Market by Imaging Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Industrial Radiography Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Industrial Radiography Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Industrial Radiography: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Industrial Radiography Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Industrial Radiography Market in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 177: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in Iran by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020-2027
Table 179: Industrial Radiography Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Industrial Radiography Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 182: Industrial Radiography Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Market by
Imaging Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Radiography in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Industrial Radiography Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Industrial Radiography Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Imaging Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Radiography Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 192: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Industrial Radiography Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Industrial Radiography Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 195: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Imaging Technique for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 201: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Technique: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Industrial Radiography Market in Africa by Imaging
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Industrial Radiography Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798868/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: