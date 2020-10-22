Perfect for sending thoughtful wishes to everyone on your list while supporting women-owned businesses, adults with disabilities, and more.

Perfect for sending thoughtful wishes to everyone on your list while supporting women-owned businesses, adults with disabilities, and more.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are fast approaching, and this year, remote work poses unique challenges for business leaders who need to show appreciation for customers, employees, partners, and colleagues.



That’s why Packed with Purpose , the corporate gifting company with a social mission, today unveils new gift boxes custom-built for business leaders to show gratitude to their most valued professional relationships this year.

Packed with Purpose’s thoughtfully curated care packages not only say thank you to individuals and organizations for their hard work, loyalty, and dedication but also give back to society.

The collection of new holiday gift boxes will delight recipients and create a meaningful impression they’ll remember into the New Year: (Scroll down to see the positive change each gift box affects.)

The Work From Home Sampler includes a sweet cranberry all-natural granola bar, thick-cut zesty organic potato chips, and festive candy cane crunch brownies that will brighten their day working from home.





The Individually Wrapped Goodies gift box includes Belgian chocolate brownies, award-winning chai caramels, handcrafted granola, and all-natural, allergen-free energy bars. Each treat is individually wrapped so it can be enjoyed in a safe, socially-distanced way.





The Sweet & Savory Grand Sampler includes everything from hand-cured salami, gourmet dipping mustard, and rustic flatbread to Southern-style toffee, soft-baked butter cookies, and individually-wrapped dark chocolate coins. This gift is brimming with mouth-watering favorites and ideal for sending to an office or home.





The Indulgent Impact gift box includes delicious rosemary sea salt caramels, small-batch honey, and a hand-blown glass wine stopper.





The Snack Lover Care Package includes heirloom truffle popcorn, thick-cut organic potato chips, energy bars, decadent chocolates, organic dried fruit, and more. It's the ultimate snacking experience!





The Trivia Care Package includes award-winning French roast coffee, sweet and salty cookies with chocolate and Maldon sea salt, and a sturdy yet stylish grey porcelain mug. The U.S. trivia game, filled with fascinating questions, adds a bit of fun for enjoyment alone – or with friends and family.





The Artisanal Appetizer Board includes an extra virgin olive oil and pomegranate-infused balsamic pairing, providing just the right complement for artisan crackers and an irresistible olive + herb spread. It's perfect for serving on Packed with Purpose's sustainably-sourced maple appetizer board. It's ideal for the foodie, entertainer, or as a housewarming gift.





includes an extra virgin olive oil and pomegranate-infused balsamic pairing, providing just the right complement for artisan crackers and an irresistible olive + herb spread. It’s perfect for serving on Packed with Purpose’s sustainably-sourced maple appetizer board. It’s ideal for the foodie, entertainer, or as a housewarming gift. Healthy Snacks Petite includes protein-packed granola and naturally delicious seed bars. Perfect for spreading joy to employees, family, or friends at home.



Each gift box contributes to meaningful social impact organizations, such as:

Big Picture Farms - Supports the ethical treatment of animals and sustainable farming efforts by crafting award-winning goat milk caramels on an Animal-Welfare-Approved, solar-powered farm in Vermont.

Effie's Homemade - Supports hunger relief efforts, food banks, and culinary arts programming in the greater Boston area.

Fairytale Brownies - Supports KaBOOM! a nonprofit that builds new playgrounds and play spaces for children living in poverty.

Griff's Toffee - Donates a portion of proceeds from each box to support Dina's Dynasty Ovarian Cancer Fund.

- Donates a portion of proceeds from each box to support Dina's Dynasty Ovarian Cancer Fund. Sweet Beginnings - Provides employment and job training to formerly incarcerated individuals through the production of honey.



The Packed with Purpose 2020 Business Gifting Report conducted by independent research firm JustKul , concludes that gift boxes in particular tied to social good are nearly twice as memorable to recipients than a charitable donation in someone’s name.

“Holiday gifting has to be more personal this year because gifts will be delivered to peoples’ homes, not offices,” said Leeatt Rothschild, founder and CEO of Packed with Purpose. “Now is the time to connect with people through gifting and stand out above the rest by sending an issue-oriented gift – one that makes the world a better place.”

To explore the newest holiday gift boxes and other impactful gifts for employees, partners, and friends, visit https://shop.packedwithpurpose.gifts/collections/holiday-gifts

About Packed with Purpose

Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose discovers products produced by social enterprises to curate memorable gifts that wow recipients and create positive change. From granola handcrafted by female survivors of abuse to glass-blown wine stoppers that support teens affected by gun violence, Packed with Purpose curates unforgettable gifts that do good. Gift with Impact. For more info, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/

