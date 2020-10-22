CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are fast approaching, and this year, remote work poses unique challenges for business leaders who need to show appreciation for customers, employees, partners, and colleagues.
That’s why Packed with Purpose, the corporate gifting company with a social mission, today unveils new gift boxes custom-built for business leaders to show gratitude to their most valued professional relationships this year.
Packed with Purpose’s thoughtfully curated care packages not only say thank you to individuals and organizations for their hard work, loyalty, and dedication but also give back to society.
The collection of new holiday gift boxes will delight recipients and create a meaningful impression they’ll remember into the New Year: (Scroll down to see the positive change each gift box affects.)
Each gift box contributes to meaningful social impact organizations, such as:
The Packed with Purpose 2020 Business Gifting Report conducted by independent research firm JustKul, concludes that gift boxes in particular tied to social good are nearly twice as memorable to recipients than a charitable donation in someone’s name.
“Holiday gifting has to be more personal this year because gifts will be delivered to peoples’ homes, not offices,” said Leeatt Rothschild, founder and CEO of Packed with Purpose. “Now is the time to connect with people through gifting and stand out above the rest by sending an issue-oriented gift – one that makes the world a better place.”
To explore the newest holiday gift boxes and other impactful gifts for employees, partners, and friends, visit https://shop.packedwithpurpose.gifts/collections/holiday-gifts
About Packed with Purpose
Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose discovers products produced by social enterprises to curate memorable gifts that wow recipients and create positive change. From granola handcrafted by female survivors of abuse to glass-blown wine stoppers that support teens affected by gun violence, Packed with Purpose curates unforgettable gifts that do good. Gift with Impact. For more info, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/
