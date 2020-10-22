WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, life science company driven by next generation biotechnology, will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its 2020 third quarter results. 22nd Century will report the Company’s third quarter 2020 results in a press release at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day.



During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer; Michael Zercher, chief operating officer; and John Franzino, chief financial officer, will review the Company’s 2020 third quarter results and provide details on a new strategic plan that includes near-term milestones and exciting medium and long-term opportunities to drive innovation and growth. The management team will also discuss the re-alignment of the Company to support this new strategy. Following prepared remarks, the Company will host a Q&A session during which management will accept questions from interested analysts. Investors, shareholders, and members of the media will also have the opportunity to pose questions to management by submitting questions through the interactive webcast during the event.

The live audio webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events. An archived replay of the webcast and the event transcript will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

