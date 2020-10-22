New Media Company With Millions of Followers Drops Two New Animated Characters Today on Instagram

Announces $6 Million Investment Led by Google Ventures and Many Others

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entertainment brand Superplastic expanded its universe of animated celebrities today with the introduction of Dayzee & Staxx on Instagram: NYC-based fashion-obsessed waitresses who find work as minimum wage celebrity zombie hunters. The two new characters add to the cutting edge media company’s roster of wildly popular virtual influencers, including superstars Janky & Guggimon who have earned the company over 5M followers and hundreds of millions of views on TikTok in 2020 alone.

The character drop comes hot on the heels of the company’s opportunistic $6 million October funding round, led by GV and supported by top investors in entertainment and technology including Craft Ventures, Founders Fund, Justin Timberlake, Chainsmokers, Betaworks, Scott Belsky, and many others.

With millions in toy and apparel sales to date, and drops that sell out in minutes, the company continues to grow rapidly. Superplastic's 2020 celebrity partnerships include J.Balvin, Gorillaz, Rico Nasty, SAINT JHN, and brands including Complex as they create new experiences in music, animation, and product that straddle real and virtual worlds. TV offers from major networks and a film deal are in the works as well.

“Fans who follow the unhinged mishaps of Janky & Guggimon can now connect with Dayzee & Staxx on Instagram too, and join in as they hunt the undead, create high-end fashion weaponry, and struggle to pay the rent while working at Miss Fortunes Restaurant in Chinatown NYC,” says Superplastic Founder & CEO Paul Budnitz. “Like their heroes Rihanna, Rei Kawakubo, and The Rock, they’re tastemakers and cultural powerhouses. They’re the new driving force as Superplastic pushes the limits of storytelling, celebrity, and limited edition products using new media.”

The launch of Dayzee & Staxx is the next milestone in Superplastic’s relentless expansion of its interconnected Universe, cementing the company’s leading position in the new era of online experience.

“We’re the next Marvel meets Supreme,” says Budnitz, “and we’re just getting started.”

About Superplastic

Founded by Paul Budnitz (KidRobot, Ello, Budnitz Bicycles), Superplastic is a global entertainment brand that creates, promotes, and manages animated celebrities. With over five million dedicated followers worldwide on social media, the Superplastic Universe includes Instagram and TikTok sensations Janky, Guggimon, Dayzee, Staxx, Pandakat, Kranky, Shüdog and many others.

Superplastic produced and sold millions of dollars in limited-edition designer toys and apparel in 2020 alone. Most drops sell out in minutes. Collaborations with top brands and celebrities include J.Balvin, Gorillaz, Rico Nasty, Saint Jhn, Steve Aoki, Addfuel, McBess, Seen, FACT, Ricardo Cavolo, County of Milan, Complex, Volkswagen, Oscar Meyer — and many others.

