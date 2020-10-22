New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877174/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the price of raw materials and the rise in the role of metal recycling in key industries. In addition, the increase in the price of raw materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The scrap metal recycling market analysis includes the type segment and geographical landscapes.



The scrap metal recycling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ferrous scrap

• Non-ferrous scrap



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising concerns about the impact of mining on environment as one of the prime reasons driving the scrap metal recycling market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our scrap metal recycling market covers the following areas:

• Scrap metal recycling market sizing

• Scrap metal recycling market forecast

• Scrap metal recycling market industry analysis





