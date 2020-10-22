New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Metrology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798860/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reverse Engineering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quality & Inspection segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Industrial Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Mapping & Modelling Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Mapping & Modelling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Applied Materials, Inc.

Att Metrology Services

Automated Precision, Inc.

Cairnhill Metrology Pte., Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carmar Accuracy Co., Ltd.

Creaform, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

Jenoptik AG

Jlm Advanced Technical Services, Inc.

KLA-Tencor

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Pollen Metrology SAS

Precision Products Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Trimet Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798860/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Metrology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Metrology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Metrology Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Reverse Engineering (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Reverse Engineering (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Reverse Engineering (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Quality & Inspection (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Quality & Inspection (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Quality & Inspection (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mapping & Modelling (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Mapping & Modelling (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Mapping & Modelling (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Automotive (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Precision Manufacturing (Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Precision Manufacturing (Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Precision Manufacturing (Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Semiconductor (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Semiconductor (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Semiconductor (Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Industries (Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other Industries (Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Metrology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Industrial Metrology Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Industrial Metrology Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Industrial Metrology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Industrial Metrology Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Industrial Metrology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Industrial Metrology Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Industrial Metrology Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Industrial Metrology Market in US$ Million

by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Industrial Metrology in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Industrial Metrology Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Industrial Metrology in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Industrial Metrology Market Review in China in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Metrology Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Industrial Metrology Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Metrology Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Industrial Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial Metrology Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Industrial Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial Metrology Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Industrial Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Industrial Metrology Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Industrial Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Industrial Metrology Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Industrial Metrology Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Industrial Metrology Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Industrial Metrology Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Industrial Metrology Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Industrial Metrology in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Industrial Metrology Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Industrial Metrology in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Industrial Metrology Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Industrial Metrology Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Industrial Metrology Market in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 87: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Industrial Metrology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial Metrology Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Industrial Metrology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Industrial Metrology Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Industrial Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Industrial Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Metrology Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Metrology Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Metrology Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 104: Industrial Metrology Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Industrial Metrology Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Industrial Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 112: Industrial Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Industrial Metrology Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Industrial Metrology Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Industrial Metrology Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Industrial Metrology Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 120: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Industrial Metrology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Industrial Metrology Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Industrial Metrology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Industrial Metrology Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Industrial Metrology Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Industrial Metrology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Industrial Metrology Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Industrial Metrology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 138: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Industrial Metrology Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Metrology Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Industrial Metrology Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Industrial Metrology in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Industrial Metrology Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Industrial Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Industrial Metrology in

US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Industrial Metrology Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Industrial Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Industrial Metrology Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 152: Industrial Metrology Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Industrial Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Metrology Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Industrial Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Metrology Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Industrial Metrology Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Industrial Metrology Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Industrial Metrology Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Industrial Metrology Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 165: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Metrology Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Metrology Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Metrology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Industrial Metrology Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Industrial Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Metrology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Industrial Metrology Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Metrology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 179: Industrial Metrology Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Iranian Industrial Metrology Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Metrology in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Industrial Metrology Market in US$ Million

by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 186: Industrial Metrology Market Share Shift in Iran by

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Industrial Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Industrial Metrology Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Industrial Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 191: Industrial Metrology Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Industrial Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Metrology in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Industrial Metrology Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Metrology in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Industrial Metrology Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Industrial Metrology Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Metrology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Industrial Metrology Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Metrology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 204: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Industrial Metrology Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Metrology Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Industrial Metrology Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Metrology Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 210: Industrial Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Industrial Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Industrial Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Industrial Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Industrial Metrology Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798860/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001