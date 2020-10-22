Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its participation as a top sponsor at PRINTING United Insight Days, a virtual experience running October 26 through November 12 that will deliver an interactive series of community-based content sessions to connect the global printing industry.

Konica Minolta knows its current and potential clients are searching for a provider of high quality, production-level, digital printing presses and products. To maintain its status as the brand of choice, it focuses on offering products, software solutions, and services. All this is aimed at enabling cost efficiencies and productivity options unique to digital printing, while delivering printed output of the highest caliber and consistency at a competitive price point. Given the new economic challenges due to the ongoing quarantine and health concerns, it is more important than ever for a solutions and hardware provider to be a true partner to printers to ensure financial recovery.

“Considering the obvious challenges faced by the print industry this year, we are encouraging customers to ‘rethink the future of print,’ and look forward to engaging with and supporting printers during this event as they further embrace convergence,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “Our ongoing investment in growth businesses through our products in categories of decorative print, wide format, high-speed ink, packaging and labeling and production color will create new opportunities for our customers to increase revenue as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Konica Minolta will activate on numerous days throughout the 14-day event to promote its expansive product line and demonstrate the facilitation of convergence through its products. Participation on specific days will include:

Wide Format Day – October 26

Konica Minolta will showcase its AccurioWide 200 and 160, two wide format inkjet printers that help customers increase job applications to grow their business. These devices offer superior image quality and high productivity for outdoor and indoor job applications. Equipped with UV LED lamps, they enable printing on a wider range of media — while simultaneously saving energy, time and costs.

Digital Inkjet Day – October 28

The AccurioJet KM-1, often referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” of printing for its versatility with substrates and applications, as well as its successor, the KM-1e, offer Konica Minolta’s unique, patented technology that solves the challenge of uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. Konica Minolta proudly promotes this technology that uniquely self-freezes ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior color stability and consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfect prints.

Digital Toner Day Sponsorship – November 1

Through this daily sponsorship, Konica Minolta will demonstrate the integration of the AccurioPress C14000/C12000, its high-speed toner-based digital presses, with the MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution through exciting video footage taken at its state-of-the-art Customer Engagement Center (CEC). The 18,000 sq. foot facility located at its U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, NJ showcases the latest technologies revolutionizing the production print industry. This includes Konica Minolta’s leading cut-sheet and roll-fed presses, MGI decorative embellishment and foil stamping presses, wide-format printers, label and packaging presses, and more.

Konica Minolta is also poised to introduce its new high-speed digital printing press, the AccurioPress C4080, a brand new, all-in-one print factory. The C4080 Series replaces the C3080 Series, a lower-end production press debuted in June 2018. The perfect fit for businesses looking to expand their production capabilities, this robust and user-friendly production press will launch in a few weeks.

Packaging Day Sponsorship – November 4

Konica Minolta’s activation will focus on the integration of its KM-1 with the MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution for extra added value and sensory dimensional textures to printed output through a product demo video with its KM-1 customer Vulcan Information Packaging. Attendees will learn how this customer transitioned into digital print finishing and was able to provide faster turnaround and unparalleled quality to its customers through improved color graphics and photos from the KM-1 and endless combinations of embellishment with MGI technology.

Virtual Showcase – October 6 – December 31

Throughout the event, Konica Minolta will conduct one-on-one meetings and schedule product demonstrations for current and prospective clients within its Virtual Showcase. Extensive content, including virtual events, will also be accessible to attendees to learn about all Konica Minolta’s technologies including the AccurioPress C14000, AccurioJet KM-1 and KM-1e, wide-format, MGI inkjet and embellishment and packaging and label technologies.

A staunch advocate for the industry, Konica Minolta’s commitment to help lead the print industry to recovery and future growth is also demonstrated through its ongoing premier sponsorship of the PRINTING United Alliance, which includes support of important events such as the Color Conference, Continuous Improvement Conference and the TAGA Annual Technical Conference.

Register online for PRINTING United Insight Days and visit Konica Minolta’s Virtual Showcase.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About the MGI Group

Founded in 1982, the MGI Group is a public company with offices around the world and is registered on the Euronext/Alternext stock exchange (ALMDG). The MGI Group is a global digital printing technology leader composed of MGI Digital Technology, headquartered in Paris (Fresnes), France and KÖRA-PACKMAT, located in Villingendorf, Germany and CERADROP, located in Limoges, France. MGI USA, based in Melbourne, Florida, is a fully-owned subsidiary of the MGI Group that supports the North & South American, Caribbean, Indian and Asia Pacific markets. For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.com.

# # # # #

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us