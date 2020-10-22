BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that Newtek’s CEO, Barry Sloane, and the experts from Newtek’s Payroll and Benefits Solutions portfolio company, will host a webinar to discuss the future of payroll and benefits in a post-pandemic world on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT. The webinar will discuss timely, important topics in the areas of payroll, tax, health insurance, benefits and human resource concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing economic landscape that will follow in the post-pandemic world.



Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are currently living in a rapidly changing environment. Payroll Protection Program loan forgiveness, tax policy changes, employees working remotely and the changing environment of health insurance are all very important topics for business owners and their employees in today’s environment. Please join us for a high-level discussion, followed by a question-and-answer session, for all business owners and their Human Resource staff. We look forward to presenting to you.”

To participate in this webinar, you can register through the following link. Please note that space is limited. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/payroll-health-benefits-in-a-post-covid-world-tickets-124778799749

If you have any questions, please contact Newtek Payroll and Benefits at 1-855-763-9835 or email info@NewtekOne.com.

