CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerry Vantellingen has joined Akesis as President, the company announced today. Vantellingen has held a variety of global leadership positions with several leading radiation oncology solutions providers for more than 30 years.
With experience leading sales, service, marketing and support organizations, Vantellingen is an accomplished executive who shares the company’s commitment to providing cancer patients everywhere with access to the best curative technologies possible. Vantellingen started his career as a Radiation Therapist and has progressed his career through a variety of multinational companies.
“I am delighted to join the outstanding team at Akesis and to support the inventive approach that is simplifying SRS and expanding radiotherapy options,” Vantellingen said. “It is exciting to be a part of Akesis as we strive to bring better treatment options to more people around the world.”
Akesis will highlight two product platforms during the upcoming ASTRO Annual Meeting:
About Akesis
At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine. Akesis, named after a Greek god of healing, is developing innovative stereotactic radiosurgery and linear accelerator platforms that incorporate patented, continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging. By combining innovative, advanced technology with proven treatment approaches, Akesis is creating the next evolution in Radiation Medicine. Akesis products are manufactured at the company’s facility east of San Francisco, CA. www.akesis.com
