New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798855/?utm_source=GNW

null





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798855/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gearbox Market to Register Steady Growth

Planetary Gearbox: The Largest Segment

Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution

Asia-Pacific: An Important Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors

Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Gearbox Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Industrial Gearboxes Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Group (Switzerland)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (China

Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan)

Bondioli & Pavesi (Italy)

Bonfiglioli Italia SPA (Italy)

The Timken Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable

Gearboxes

Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance

Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

( 1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains

Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015

-2022

Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic

Region

Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize

Gearbox Failure Risk

Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher

Reliability

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need

for Industrial Gearboxes

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling

Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for

Industrial Gearboxes

Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment

EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

EXHIBIT 15: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities

Drives Importance of Industrial Gearboxes: Global Value of

Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling

Motion Control Platform

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in

Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government

Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring

Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of

Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years

1992, 2019 & 2022

Automobiles Production Trends Support Demand

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles

Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies

Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for

Efficient Power Transmission

Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox

Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs

Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications

Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery

Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed

Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gearbox

Working Mechanism of Gearboxes

Types of Gearboxes



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Gearbox

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Helical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Helical by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Helical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Planetary by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Planetary by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Planetary by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bevel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Bevel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bevel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Spur by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Spur by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Spur by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Worm by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Worm by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Worm by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Parallel axis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Parallel axis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Parallel axis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Angular axis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Angular axis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Angular axis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Designs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Designs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Designs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Material Handling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Wind Power by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals & Mining

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

(excluding Wind Power) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Power Generation (excluding

Wind Power) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation

(excluding Wind Power) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 50: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

(Rail & Marine) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: World Historic Review for Transportation (Rail &

Marine) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation (Rail &

Marine) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Wind Energy Displays Strong Growth Prospects

US Cumulative Installed Wind Power capacity (in GW): 2015-2019

Market Analytics

Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Gearbox

by Type - Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by Type -

Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Helical,

Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Gearbox

by Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other Designs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by Design -

Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other Designs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parallel axis,

Angular axis and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Gearbox

by End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind Power,

Metals & Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind

Power), Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by End-Use -

Material Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals & Mining,

Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals & Mining,

Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Type - Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by Type -

Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Helical,

Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other

Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other Designs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parallel axis,

Angular axis and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind

Power, Metals & Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding

Wind Power), Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals &

Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals & Mining,

Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Type - Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by Type -

Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Helical,

Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other

Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other Designs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parallel axis,

Angular axis and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind

Power, Metals & Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding

Wind Power), Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals &

Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals & Mining,

Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Automation of Manufacturing Sector to Drive Growth

Progress in Wind Power Investments Augurs Well for Gearbox Demand

Market Analytics

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Type - Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: China Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by Type -

Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Helical,

Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other

Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: China Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other Designs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parallel axis,

Angular axis and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind

Power, Metals & Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding

Wind Power), Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: China Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals &

Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals & Mining,

Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Gross Annual Wind Power capacity Installation in Europe

(in GW): 2013-2020

Market Analytics

Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Type - Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by Type -

Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Helical,

Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other

Designs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Parallel axis, Angular axis and Other Designs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parallel axis,

Angular axis and Other Designs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind

Power, Metals & Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding

Wind Power), Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Material Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals &

Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gearbox by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Construction, Wind Power, Metals & Mining,

Automotive, Power Generation (excluding Wind Power),

Agriculture, Transportation (Rail & Marine) and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Gearbox by Type - Helical, Planetary, Bevel, Spur, Worm and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: France Historic Review for Industrial Gearbox by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001