Dubuque, IA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubuque, IA, - Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLFP), today announced that it declared a dividend of $175.00 per share on its Series E Preferred Stock, which results in a dividend of $0.4375 per depositary share, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2020, for payment on January 15, 2021.
About Heartland Financial
Heartland is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15.0 billion. The Company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Contact
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Bryan R. McKeag
BMcKeag@htlf.com
563.589.1994
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Dubuque, Iowa, UNITED STATES
