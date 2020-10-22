DOVER, DE , Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to display the best new products available to the global gaming industry, Fantini Research has launched the Cavalcade of Innovation sponsored by Ainsworth Game Technology at https://www.fantiniresearch. com/conventions/cavalcade-of- innovation.html

The Cavalcade kicks off with key innovative products by IGT and Ainsworth as recommended by their CEOs in the CEO Insights video series recently launched by Fantini Research.

Products of more companies will be added to the Cavalcade in coming days.

The Cavalcade of Innovation will be a year-round service that features select new products as they are introduced and complements Fantini’s Gaming Show - virtual trade show and newsroom.

“The gaming industry innovates every day of the year, not just during trade shows. As such, we believe this service offered free to gaming equipment and technology companies should be available all year,” Fantini Research CEO Frank Fantini said.

In addition to the Cavalcade of Innovation, Fantini’s Gaming Show site exhibits companies and their products and announces other corporate developments with 24/7/365 availability at https://www.FantinisGamingShow.com .

Companies interested in displaying new products in the Cavalcade of Innovation should contact Associate Publisher Ashley Diem at ADiem@FantiniResearch.com or at +1 302 730 3793.

Anyone interested in exhibiting their company’s range of products and other developments year-round at Fantini’s Gaming Show should contact Dee Wild-Shyver at DWild@FantiniResearch.com .

To see the CEO Insights Videos with leading gaming industry CEOs go to https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/ceo-insights.html .

