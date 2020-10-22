THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.
On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.
Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
