SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing novel off-the-shelf cell therapies against solid-tumor and hematologic cancers, today announced that Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming 7th Annual China Healthcare Summit on November 9, 2020. The presentation will outline the progress of Acepodia’s Phase 1 clinical trial of lead candidate ACE1702, a unique natural killer (NK) cell therapy, which is being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial in HER2-expressing solid tumors, and preclinical data highlighting the potential of its CD20 targeting NK cell therapy candidate, ACE1655 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.



Presentation details

Title: Allogeneic off-the-shelf NK cell therapy using antibody cell conjugation (ACC)

Date: November 9, 2020

Presenter: Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer

The presentation will highlight recent safety and tolerability data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of ACE1702, the first oNK cell therapy generated using Acepodia’s proprietary antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) platform, as well as preclinical data supporting ACE1702’s ability to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment. In addition, Acepodia will provide an update on the progress of ACE1655 in hematological malignancies, supporting a future investigational new drug application (IND).

“This year has marked a major period of growth and transition for our company,” said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Acepodia. “Acepodia’s lead NK cell therapy candidate ACE1702 is progressing nicely in a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. and we plan to initiate another clinical program with our CD20 targeted therapy, ACE1655, based on strong preclinical data. The progress we have made strengthens our belief that our potent NK cell therapies, consisting of our unique and proprietary NK cell line coupled with our breakthrough approach to antibody cell-conjugation, could be the foundation for a new, more powerful generation of cancer treatments.”

Additional information on the ACE1702 study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04319757)

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held U.S.-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The company’s platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer (oNK) cell line that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells’ tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology as well as its unique ACC (Antibody Cell-Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of oNK cells.

