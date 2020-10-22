Pune, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. C-arms market size is projected to reach USD 1146.1 million by the end of 2027. Technological advancements have played a massive role in the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large-scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “U.S. C-arms Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed C-arms, Mobile C-arms (Full Size c-arms, Mini C-arms), By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 814 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

C-arms are equipment that are used as intensifiers for scanned images. The product is used to enhance the overall image that is obtained through an x-ray and possess radiographic abilities that cater to several applications in the healthcare industry. The rise of the healthcare industry in the United States will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in this region.

The presence of several large scale vendors in the United States will provide impetus to the growth of the overall market. Additionally, technological advancements and the integration of advanced concepts have been pivotal to the growth of the US C-arms market in recent years.





Strict Measures taken to Limit the Spread of Covid-19 Pandemic will have a Negative Impact on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease.

The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. Although several healthcare businesses have benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic, the US C-arms market is among the very few who have not derived any significant growth. In fact, the hesitancy among people has delayed the orthopedic procedures and this will have a negative impact on the US C-arms market in the coming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there are several companies operating across the United States.

As a result, the market has shaped up as a highly competitive space. Driven by the increasing competition in the market, companies are focusing on product innovations as a way to establishing a strong presence in the market. In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of a new C-arm with advanced features.

The company introduced ‘Elite C-arm,’ a product flat panel motorized product. The company unveiled the product at the Arab Health 2020. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





Industry Developments:

January 2020 - Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of Elite flat panel digital c-arm with motorized movements at the Arab Health 2020.





List of Key Players in the U.S. C-arms Market:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan)

ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.) (Bayern, Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S)

Eurocolumbus s.r.l. (Milano, Italy)

Other Players





