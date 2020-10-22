London, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property investing is an age old tool for those looking to diversify their portfolio, create passive income and build generational wealth for themselves and their family. The world of property investing has been booming for the last decade, and is set to take some interesting turns in the years to come. For most of us, the world of property investing is daunting. Without the proper direction and guidance, you could be wasting your hard earned money on the wrong investments. According to Two Comma PR, a property investment coach is of utmost importance if you want to make the right investments, and secure the best returns on them. Each with their own unique area of expertise, here are the Top 10 property investment coaches to follow.



Shane Duff

@LeckhamptonPropertyGroup

Professional footballer turned property investor and developer, Shane Duff is serving aspiring and experienced property entrepreneurs as a highly-regarded property coach.

Shane, a director at Leckhampton Property Group, has extensive experience in the property industry ranging from buy-to-lets to multi-million-pound luxury new build developments. Shane’s main role at LPG involves investment generation, client relations and deal sourcing. Using his experience to good use, he coaches some of the country’s most aspiring property investors.

During his 11 years in the football league, Shane was known as an uncompromising player, and charismatic leader. The high pressure, volatile nature of football has driven Shane’s achievements in property. It has built a resilience in Shane that has prepared him well for an industry that is full of ups and downs, and allows him to draw on his experiences to support his coaching clients.



An award-winning property coach, Shane aims to help people who want to use property as their means to achieve their larger dreams and goals. He focuses on building a strong personal relationship first, getting to know you as a person to maximise your property coaching experience. With experience, coaching people from 17 to 60 years of age, Shane guides investors new to the property industry as well as experienced individuals looking to take their journey to the next level. Clients have gone on to achieve results far surpassing their expectations in a short period of time.





Vincent Wong

@VincentWong_Official

Vincent Wong is one of the most well respected and well recognized property investors in the UK. Starting his journey in the property business after acquiring his MBA in 1997, Vincent helped countless property owners and investors structure their own ‘win-win’ deals. At the height of the financial crisis, Vincent pioneered ground-breaking financing strategies in the UK, Malaysia, and the Netherlands, to which he was then credited as the father of lease options in these countries, for structuring property deals without the need for traditional mortgage financing and deposits.



In 2009, Vince founded Wealth Dragons with his business partner, John Lee, with the vision of making self-education available to all - which they wildly succeed in, becoming the first billion-dollar company in the self-development industry. Ten years later, Wealth Dragons Group PLC made history by becoming the first UK company in the industry to be listed on the stock exchange.



Vince is passionate about sharing his knowledge and experience from working in the industry for more than 20 years. He is a highly sought-after public speaker and internationally recognized as one of the go-to experts in the property investing industry. He and his team are currently building a new technology platform, that will fundamentally change the way properties are bought and sold throughout the world.



Vincent’s first published book, “Property Entrepreneur”, explains and shares knowledge on how anyone can make money from property, regardless of their financial situation. He also co-authored “The Wealth Dragon Way” that discusses the why, the when, and the how of becoming financially free. If you’re looking for a property coach who can deliver results like no other, Vince Wong has the knowledge and breadth of experience to do just that.







Nic Clark

@Propertywithnicclark

Nic Clark is a property investment strategist with over 8 years of experience. Now, Nic deals directly with international clients who invest in UK based properties, and he takes pride in completing over 400 transactions to date. His specialisation includes buy-to-let properties, HMO’s, and capital strategies. Since founding Jenic Property, Nic has expanded his business through word-of-mouth. Their exceptional service as a team has tapped professionals from around the world, helping them leverage their capital and redefine their retirement plans through investing in UK properties.



Nic started his venture in this field with no financial support from his friends or family. Having to raise his funding on his own and building his client base from scratch lets him develop a “never give up” work ethic. He strongly believes that every problem has a solution, regardless of what situation you’re in. This allows Nic and his team in Jenic Property to do what they do best as a property investment company, helping people gain their best interest for their short-term and long-term financial goals. This November 2020, Jenic Property is opening their doors so you can apply to be an exclusive client, which will allow you to start replacing your income through UK property from anywhere in the world one property at a time.

With Jenic Property proven track record, this is a great opportunity to get the best team on board to help you deliver your goals, spaces are limited to ensure the quality of interaction between Jenic Property and their clients; while building a long-term relationship.





Abbie Sorabjee

@nalacoaching

Abbie Sorabjee is a process engineer turned property investor, developer and mentor. She worked for a big corporate company for years until she stumbled across property investment training that changed her life.

Abbie took her newfound knowledge and started her property investment business despite having no capital. Within 18 months, Abbie replaced enough of her salary with passive income that she was able to leave her full-time job forever. After just 6 years of investing, Abbie’s property portfolio is now valued at over £1.7 million. This has given her the freedom to move around with her military husband, without having to look for a new job after every house move.

Abbie founded Nala Coaching just over a year ago to help others to do the same. Nala Coaching’s mission is to support women to achieve financial freedom by building a successful property investment business with confidence and clarity. While the property business is currently a male-dominated industry, it is completely possible for anyone to achieve success. Through jargon-free, personalized and actionable coaching programs and courses, Abbie’s clients learn everything they need to create their own profitable property portfolios. All of Nala Coaching’s resources are structured through online platforms, making them accessible to everyone, everywhere, whenever it is convenient for them.





Samuel Leeds

@leeds.samuel

Samuel Leeds is a multi-millionaire property investor and trainer who started his journey in property investing way back in 2008, and has accumulated millions of dollars of assets under his name. Today, he runs one of the largest property training companies in the UK and has helped thousands of people in their journey to financial freedom. Since Samuel started mentoring, he was able to train over 20,000 students in-person at live events and over 170,000 students online. Over that period of time, his company was able to push hundreds of those students to get started and have gone on to share their success stories all around the world.

Samuel is also an Amazon best-selling author, international speaker, and YouTube influencer, posting daily YouTube videos and having interviewed the likes of Grant Cardone and James Caan. When COVID-19 left the world in shock, Samuel adapted quickly and put out all his training online so that anyone who is looking to replace their income with property earnings can learn how in the comfort of their homes. Apart from his daily YouTube videos, his company has developed a top-tier training that includes six courses on different investing strategies that Samuel used himself to become a millionaire at 25.

With all the success that Samuel acquired over the past seven years, he was able to put some of his profits into charity work. Currently, he is building a school in Uganda as he believes that education is needed to attain success in life.





Simon Smith

@SimonSmithOnline

Simon Smith is a successful property investor specialising in rent-to-rent, HMO, and serviced accommodation. Previously working full-time in the music industry, Simon felt the need to diversify his income streams and after discovering the world of HMOs through a friend, he decided to take the leap. He soon created multiple forms of cash flow to support his family and in just 12 months, Simon was able to build his portfolio with over 20 properties under his name, exceeding £10k of passive income per month. After transforming his life, Simon made it his new mission to share his knowledge and unique property investment model to help others looking to create financial freedom.



In just two years he has transformed his initial investment of 3k, to 500k in sales. His quick growth inspired a lot of people, who started reaching out to him for assistance. Simon managed to help his first client land two deals and earn £1500PCM extra passive income in a short period of time, which is where he realized how rewarding it was to help others and give back.



The available information to learn property investing out there is exploding, however it seems that most are very broad and lack ongoing support. With this in mind, Simon centred his mentoring approach around hand holding clients as they start, scale and systemise their property businesses to reach their financial goals. He says, “Don’t wait 25 years, get creative”. If you’re looking to create passive income through property, look no further than his quick growth and popular podcast.





Mark Lloyd

@MarkLloydProperty

Mark Lloyd is a property investor and mentor, who for the last 15 years has been investing in properties throughout the UK. When he started out, he knew very little about the market until he attended some training, leading him to realize the full potential that property investing can achieve. He co-founded Property Master Academy with Jackie Reeves and Peter Licourinos, to help people looking to start or re-ignite their interest in property investing. Working alongside these successful property investors with over 50 years of experience in this field, Mark Lloyd is passionate about passing on techniques and seeing others succeed. Through coaching and mentoring, he commits himself to share his expertise as well as pitfalls so people can learn from his experience.



Brought up on one of the roughest council estates in England, Mark Lloyd moved to London at 19. He entered the banking industry and after six years of working, that’s when he decided to leave and become self-employed. Mark considers the big leap as the best decision he had ever made. However, the recession of the early 90s caused him to lose almost everything including his home, wife, and daughter. He was able to avoid bankruptcy but the next few years were tough until he had a chance conversation with his plumber and decided to set up their company together. This led to meeting others who joined them eventually building four companies of which they sold two. Now, he has built his portfolio in property investing and he wants to share that knowledge with you.



If you’re looking to grow your investment portfolio, Property Master Academy is your best bet.







Olufela Adebayo and Alliyah Naomi Gure

@Zoom.Properties

Zoom Properties is a luxury serviced accommodation business based in Birmingham City. Founded by two university students who dared to jump and venture into property investing, while managing their studies, part-time jobs, and their social life as young adults - which they certainly take pride in. Olufela Adebayo, a 22-year old Nigerian is currently studying Property Finance and Investment at Nottingham. His passion for property investing began as he watched the property development business of his father flourish from scratch until he passed away in 2014. When he co-founded Zoom Properties, he committed himself to fulfilling his father’s dreams to spread this property development business all throughout the UK and Nigeria. Alliyah Naomi Gure, a 22-year old graduate of Biomedical Sciences, found her passion in property investing with the British television series “Homes Under the Hammer”. Seeing before and after images sparked an interest causing her to take a big leap from her University degree to build Zoom Properties last August 2019.



Since Olufela and Alliyah founded Zoom Properties, they have built a portfolio with five properties already. They provide landlords with guaranteed rent and hassle-free management. They also provide both holiday guests and contractors great properties to stay at while visiting Birmingham City. Their interior design skills can be paralleled to professionals which transform properties, and give the landlord and guests the added value they need for a great stay. Even with the global pandemic, Olufela and Alliyah managed to keep 100% rent and as they grow their business, you can trust that you as their client will grow as well.







Rick Gannon

@RickGannon.UK

Rick Gannon is a retired police officer and now a full-time property investor. For over 20 years, Rick has invested in properties and now, his portfolio has grown to include houses in multiple occupation or HMO, single lets, and commercial and holiday lets. When Rick reached around 50 tenants, he saw the need to have a system and support for tenant recruitment and found the “Go Tenant” property management software which has become the most recommended system for landlords on social media.



He is currently housing 140 tenants and strives to ensure the utmost customer service is always delivered. He is continuing to build a legacy for his two children to ensure that they are financially secure for the rest of their lives. Rick also founded an online mentoring academy, where he shares all his knowledge and experience with people wanting to learn property investing the right way. His class costs £30 and is a pay-as-you-go cancel anytime service. Rick believes that there is no such thing as “get rich quick” and that success comes with hard work and grit. As long as you are consistent and have a strong desire to succeed, then you will meet your goals.



Rick also authored three best-selling books namely, “House Arrest”, “Cash In A Property Crash”, and “45 Ways to Buy Property”. He is also a magazine columnist for Your Property Network and HMO Magazine and has been featured in several national press articles.







TJ Atkinson

@TJALife

TJ Atkinson is a property investor, property entrepreneur, and the founder of The Breakthrough Academy. He owns and manages buy-to-let and commercial properties in London and Kent. Starting his career in real estate as a consultant at MCS doing risk assessments, he negotiated contracts and terms with developers and estate agents, delivering presentations to stakeholders, to secure multiple property deals and much more. Continuing his career as a catalyst consultant to another firm, The Source London, he helps business owners and individuals to enter the serviced accommodation market through his rent to rent strategy. They also help larger and established serviced accommodation operators elevate their operations by giving them the necessary tools, finding them clients, and helping them negotiate deals.



Over the years of working in real estate, TJ was able to develop his own strategy to get anyone on board in property investing. Since he founded The Breakthrough Academy, TJ was able to reach thousands of people and has helped hundreds of people start earning through property investing. He uses his years of experience in the field to coach and mentor black and ethnic minorities wanting to get started in real estate. Growing up in a poor council estate to managing multiple properties, he wanted to teach others how they can do the same. And leading by example, TJ is dedicated to showing his community that it is possible.



Make sure to follow each of these amazing property investment coaches, as they continue to thrive and help their clients reach their financial goals. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Two Comma PR for taking the time to put this article together.







