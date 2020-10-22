New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The In Vitro Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Reagents & Labware Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Reagents & Labware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Assays (Products) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Assays (Products) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Assays (Products) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Products) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Products) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Services (Products) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Reagents & Labware (Products) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Reagents & Labware (Products) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Reagents & Labware (Products) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
States by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 34: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro
Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 41: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027
Table 53: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe in US$
Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in France by
Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 60: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 66: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In Vitro Toxicology
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In
Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 80: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 85: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Russia by
Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027
Table 95: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific
by Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 118: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in India
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 123: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In Vitro Toxicology
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 140: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 141: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America
: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027
Table 143: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Brazil by
Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Latin
America by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro
Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 179: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027
Table 182: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel in US$
Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 190: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 191: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 192: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 195: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Products: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 196: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 198: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Products for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Africa by
Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: