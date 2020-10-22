Pune, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gene therapy market size is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of different types of cancer. The field of this therapy is undergoing several technological advancements that would help in treating cancer in those patients who are at high risks of getting affected by this disease through genetic mutations.

Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a new report, titled, “Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Oncology, Neurology, and Others), By Vector Type (Viral and Non-viral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 3.61 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.





Key Players Focus on Gaining Competitive Edge by Developing New Drugs

The market houses a large number of companies that are persistently striving to bag fast-track approvals from renowned regulatory bodies. To do so, they are conducting extensive research programs and launching new drugs. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

July 2020 : GlaxoSmithKline received license from Orchard Therapeutics for its lentiviral stable cell line technology. It will be utilized for the latter’s hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy.

: GlaxoSmithKline received license from Orchard Therapeutics for its lentiviral stable cell line technology. It will be utilized for the latter’s hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy. June 2019: Bluebird Bio, Inc. received an approval for Zynteglo from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It will be used to treat beta-thalassemia in patients belonging to the age group of 12 years and above.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Innovations & Research Activities to Boost Growth

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that it is expecting to receive more than 200 applications of this therapy by the end of 2020. This showcases that the rising number of research studies and innovations in this field would affect the gene therapy market growth positively in the near future.

In North America, almost 208 companies are currently operating in this market. In addition to this, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine declared that as of 2018, approximately 259 potential drug candidates are under Phase I clinical trials across the globe.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on a wide range of industries. Owing to the increasing disruption in supply & demand chain, several companies are at a complete halt.

A few of them have commenced operations by following social distancing measures, as well as by lowering workforce. Our reports would provide in-depth information about the best strategy that you can select for gaining business confidence at the moment.





Neurology Segment to Earn High Share Fueled by High Cost of Drugs

Based on product type, the market is divided into neurology, oncology, and others. Out of these, the neurology segment earned 78.2% in terms of gene therapy market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of this therapy for treating patients living with spinal muscular atrophy.

The U.S. to Dominate Owing to Presence of Favorable Policies

In 2019, the U.S. generated USD 2.16 billion in terms of revenue. The country is expected to dominate throughout the coming years stoked by the increasing usage of advanced gene therapies for the treatment of rare conditions.

Besides, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies and guidelines would also help in propelling the market growth here. As this type of treatment is not legal in several developing nations, industry giants are emphasizing on the U.S. for launching their products.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly backed by the adoption of unique treatment options. Asia Pacific is set to hold a comparatively lower share on account of the decreasing usage of gene therapy because of its expensive nature.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the gene therapy providers present in the global market. They are as follows:

Novartis AG

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Biogen

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Amgen, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline plc





Gene Therapy Market Segmentations:

By Application

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Others

By Vector Type

• Viral

• Non-viral

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• U.S.

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Rest of World





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





