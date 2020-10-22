Summit, NJ, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boll & Branch (the "Company"), the world's leading designer and retailer of sustainable home goods, is setting a new standard for the future of retail space safety by becoming the first retail store to install Far-UVC 222 light technology (Healthe Space™). This cutting-edge sanitization solution will increase protections for customers and employees against the spread of harmful pathogens and viruses. Boll & Branch has installed Far-UVC downlights in its newly opened retail locations in Greenwich, CT (169 Greenwich Ave) and Boca Raton, FL (Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Road, Space 1034). This state-of-the art sanitization technology was developed by Melbourne, Fla. based Healthe, Inc.

"The health and safety of our customers and our community is top priority for us and we're proud to implement Healthe's advanced sanitizing technology in our retail stores to ensure just that," said Scott Tannen, CEO and Founder, Boll & Branch. "At Boll & Branch we make decisions with people and the common good in mind. This technology will allow our customers to shop and test our product safely, and with the utmost peace of mind."

Healthe has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions that utilize UVC and Far-UVC 222 light to sanitize indoor environments in real time, by deactivating air and surface contaminants. Significantly, these solutions can be safely operated in occupied spaces.

Boll & Branch has installed the Healthe Space™, (formerly known as Cleanse Downlight) to sanitize its in-store mattresses. Space is a ceiling light that combines general illumination with Far-UVC 222 sanitizing light to clean air and surfaces in real time. Space replaces traditional downlight cans and can be easily retrofitted into existing standard 6” housings.

“We are pleased to provide Boll & Branch our next-level sanitizing solutions as they look to safely open two new stores,” said Healthe Executive Chairman Abe Morris. “Our ceiling downlights will enable Boll & Branch customers to shop with peace of mind. Our partnership with this highly respected retailer is another testament to the utility of our solutions as we continue to help many sectors not only reopen and stay open, but also expand their business.”

A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates that Far-UVC light is effective at inactivating viral particles in the air and on surfaces and is safe for use in indoor environments. One recent study by researchers at Columbia University concluded that “far-UVC light (207–222 nm) efficiently kills pathogens potentially without harm to exposed human tissues.”

As one of the study’s authors and leading Far-UVC researcher David Brenner has said, Far-UVC “can be safely used in occupied public spaces, and it kills pathogens in the air before we can breathe them in.”

About Boll & Branch :

Boll & Branch is a leading designer and retailer of luxury, sustainable home goods, ethically sourced and expertly crafted from the utmost quality materials. The company is noted globally for its steadfast commitment to bringing sustainable business practices to the luxury home sector and has been a disruptive force of good in the industry. In just four years, Boll & Branch became the world's largest consumer of Fair Trade Certified organic cotton and has supported the livelihoods of thousands of textile workers around the world by mandating fair wages and business practices. As a result, Boll & Branch has become one of the largest e-commerce-first luxury home brands ever and counts hundreds of thousands of Americans, including U.S. Presidents and countless celebrities, as its customers.

About Healthe :

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive and healthier environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram .

