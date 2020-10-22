New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798820/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Immunoassay/Immunochemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$29.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinical Chemistry segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The In Vitro Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Molecular Diagnostics Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Molecular Diagnostics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA

Johnson & Johnson

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen NV

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798820/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In Vitro Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: In Vitro Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Microbiology (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Microbiology (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hematology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Hematology (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Hematology (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Point-Of-Care Testing (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Point-Of-Care Testing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Point-Of-Care Testing (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese In Vitro Diagnostics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In Vitro

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Chinese In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: European In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: European In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: French In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: French In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: French In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: In Vitro Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: German In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: German In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Italian In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In

Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 86: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In

Vitro Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Spanish In Vitro Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Russian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: In Vitro Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Australian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 137: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 146: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: In Vitro Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 185: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Million

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In Vitro

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Africa

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 215: African In Vitro Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 216: African In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001