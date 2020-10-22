LOVELAND, Colo, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan Counties, today launched a new data exchange and integration agreement with REcolorado that includes more extensive information and additional integrations into products beyond each MLS system.

“Both IRES and REcolorado share similar visions for empowering real estate professionals with not only the most accurate and up-to-date picture of the market but the ability to better service their homebuyer and seller clients,” said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. “In today’s world of business, everyone has access to more data than ever before, and this extensive agreement seamlessly enables cooperation and compensation, ensuring our state’s real estate tools are more effective for industry professionals and consumers along Colorado’s Front Range.”

Encompassing listings that include up to 40 photos for each listed property type, the shared data includes all statuses and fields from each system and more historical data than before. Additionally, the shared data is being integrated into additional products and services, including the mobile version of IRES. Expanded integration into additional products and tools both organizations utilize is on tap for the near future.

The launch of the exchanged data provides the two organizations’ combined 32,000-plus subscribers the ability to view listing data from the other MLS in their own system. IRES subscribers will have access to REcolorado data in IRES’ custom in-house system, and REcolorado customers will be able to access IRES data in the REcolorado Matrix™ listing database by CoreLogic.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with a neighboring MLS whose mission and vision aligns with our own,” said Gene Millman, president and CEO of REcolorado. “Together with IRES, we aim to provide the most accurate and complete data and information to the market, ensuring brokers, appraisers and consumers alike all have the most complete and accurate information at their fingertips to streamline and enhance the homebuying and selling process.”

In Q1 2021, additional services will be added that include shared data, such as statistical reports. For more information on IRES or REcolorado, please visit ires-net.com or recolorado.com.

About IRES MLS

Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five Boards and Associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five Boards and Associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo.

About REcolorado

Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.

