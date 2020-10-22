Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iran Advanced Wound Dressings Market-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers analysis and insights for the Iran Advanced Wound Dressings market. The study includes the Iran country profile and precisely collected data of Iran's medical system. Additionally, the report consists of the study of consumer behaviour in the Iran Advanced Wound Dressings market. This report contains analyses of data from field research and face-to-face surveys and interviews with wound therapists, wound clinic managers, and key opinion leaders in Tehran and six other Iranian metropolises.



To give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Iran Advanced Wound Dressings market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis and brand positioning map. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, it includes a full profile of Iran's key vendors and distributors. The report provides strategic recommendations for industry decision-makers.



The report encompasses the Iran advanced wound dressings market structure and market size. The study provides a decisive view on the Iran advanced wound dressings market by segmenting the market based on the product type and wound type.



Market Segments by Product Type

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Market Segments by Wound Type

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burns

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Infectious Wounds

Competitors Identified:



Smith+Nephew

ConvaTec

Coloplast

Molnlycke

Hartmann

B.Braun

Covalon

Sorbact

Lohmann-Rauscher

Anika

Farmactive

MediHoney

Treetta

Chitotech

Who is this report useful to?

This report is a country-focused report designed for companies and businesses that intend to enter the Iranian market or are present in the Iranian market as a market leader or new entrant.

In this report, in addition to studying the market share of each domestic and foreign brands and also measuring the market share, consumer behaviour has been obtained through detailed field studies.

Also, market segmentation, market structure and sales system specific to the Iranian market have been carefully studied and reported.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and Process

1.3 Desk Research

1.4 Primary Research



Chapter 2: Iran: Country Profile

2.1 Facts

2.2 Population

2.3 Health Status



Chapter 3: Iran: Medical System

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Health Organisations

3.3 Diabetes

3.4 Bedsore

3.5 Burns

3.6 Conclusion



Chapter 4: Industry Overview

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Sales Channels

4.3 Market Size



Chapter 5: Consumer Behaviour

5.1 Nurses

5.2 Wound Therapists

5.3 Workplaces

5.4 Source of Information

5.5 Other Wound Management Methods

5.6 End Buyers

5.7 Preferences



Chapter 6: Segment Analysis

6.1 Segment Analysis by Wound Type

6.2 Segment Analysis by Product Type

6.3 Segment Analysis by Wound-Product Type



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Brand Market Share Analysis

7.2 Brand Awareness

7.3 Therapists' Satisfaction with Brands

7.4 Brand Positioning Map

7.5 Distributors with the Best Services



Chapter 8: Distributor Profiles



Chapter 9: Strategic Recommendations

