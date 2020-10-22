Durham, NC, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, an industry-leading business process management (BPM) and workflow automation platform, today announced it has been awarded ‘Design Workflow Management System of the Year’ award in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Founded in 2008, ProcessMaker is a low-code business process management (BPM) and workflow automation platform. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to design and automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems.

“Business users expect their interactions with business workflows to be as simple, elegant and enjoyable as the experience using a consumer app on their mobile phone,” said ProcessMaker CEO Brian Reale. “These high expectations of streamlined workflow management are even more important as remote work continues to experience exponential growth. We are proud to deliver a simple solution that can automate the most complex enterprise workflows and improve accountability, governance, and enterprise business results.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down office spaces, there were already more than 4.7 million U.S. employees working from home at least half the week. The number of employees working from home at least once per week before COVID-19 increased 400% between 2010 – 2020. As the number of employees working from home around the world grows exponentially, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to evaluate and recognize the top technology companies, solutions and services in a variety of categories, including messaging and communication, video conferencing, project management, events and hosting, collaboration and documentation, and sourcing and recruiting.

“As companies around the world have responded to COVID-19 by closing offices and bringing remote workforces online, ProcessMaker’s workflow management solutions have helped companies automate processes and improve efficiencies,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “We are honored to award ProcessMaker Design Workflow Management System of the Year for supporting companies around the world in their quick and successful transition to remote work, including a global bank with more than 20,000 employees in 12 countries.”

Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies around the globe, ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups, in today’s most competitive technology sectors. The company’s expertise includes Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, CyberSecurity, Mobile & Wireless, EdTech, FinTech, Digital Health & Medical Technology, Automotive & Transportation Technology, and Data Technology and more.

About ProcessMaker

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

