2020 Interim dividend
Paris, October 22, 2020
During the Christian Dior Board meeting today, it was decided to pay an interim dividend of €2.00 per share on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Monday, November 30th, 2020.
