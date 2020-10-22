New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVDC Transmission Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798786/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Line Commutated Converter (LCC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voltage Source Converter (VSC) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The HVDC Transmission market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Table 1: HVDC Transmission Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: HVDC Transmission Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: HVDC Transmission Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Voltage Source Converter (VSC) (Technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Voltage Source Converter (VSC) (Technology) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Voltage Source Converter (VSC) (Technology) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) (Technology)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) (Technology)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Bulk Power Transmission (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Bulk Power Transmission (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Bulk Power Transmission (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infeed Urban Areas (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Infeed Urban Areas (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Infeed Urban Areas (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Interconnecting Grids (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Interconnecting Grids (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Interconnecting Grids (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HVDC Transmission Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 23: United States HVDC Transmission Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 24: United States HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States HVDC Transmission Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: HVDC Transmission Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: HVDC Transmission Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: HVDC Transmission Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian HVDC Transmission Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: HVDC Transmission Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for HVDC
Transmission Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: HVDC Transmission Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese HVDC Transmission Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVDC
Transmission in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: HVDC Transmission Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Chinese HVDC Transmission Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: HVDC Transmission Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for HVDC Transmission in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: HVDC Transmission Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HVDC Transmission Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European HVDC Transmission Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: HVDC Transmission Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European HVDC Transmission Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European HVDC Transmission Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: European HVDC Transmission Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: HVDC Transmission Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: European HVDC Transmission Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: HVDC Transmission Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: French HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: French HVDC Transmission Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: French HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: HVDC Transmission Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French HVDC Transmission Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: German HVDC Transmission Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: HVDC Transmission Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: German HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: HVDC Transmission Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German HVDC Transmission Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian HVDC Transmission Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: HVDC Transmission Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for HVDC Transmission in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: HVDC Transmission Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for HVDC
Transmission Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: HVDC Transmission Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom HVDC Transmission Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
HVDC Transmission in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom HVDC Transmission Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: HVDC Transmission Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: HVDC Transmission Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: HVDC Transmission Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish HVDC Transmission Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: HVDC Transmission Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Russian HVDC Transmission Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian HVDC Transmission Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: HVDC Transmission Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe HVDC Transmission Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe HVDC Transmission Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: HVDC Transmission Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe HVDC Transmission Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: HVDC Transmission Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe HVDC Transmission Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: HVDC Transmission Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: HVDC Transmission Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian HVDC Transmission Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: HVDC Transmission Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Australian HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: HVDC Transmission Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian HVDC Transmission Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: HVDC Transmission Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: HVDC Transmission Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian HVDC Transmission Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: HVDC Transmission Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: HVDC Transmission Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean HVDC Transmission Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: HVDC Transmission Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean HVDC Transmission Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 125: HVDC Transmission Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for HVDC Transmission in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: HVDC Transmission Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American HVDC Transmission Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: HVDC Transmission Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American HVDC Transmission Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American HVDC Transmission Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: HVDC Transmission Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for HVDC Transmission in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: HVDC Transmission Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean HVDC Transmission Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean HVDC Transmission Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: HVDC Transmission Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Argentinean HVDC Transmission Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: HVDC Transmission Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian HVDC Transmission Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: HVDC Transmission Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian HVDC Transmission Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican HVDC Transmission Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: HVDC Transmission Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: HVDC Transmission Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican HVDC Transmission Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America HVDC Transmission Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America HVDC Transmission Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: HVDC Transmission Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East HVDC Transmission Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: HVDC Transmission Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East HVDC Transmission Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: HVDC Transmission Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East HVDC Transmission Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: HVDC Transmission Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East HVDC Transmission Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for HVDC
Transmission Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: HVDC Transmission Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian HVDC Transmission Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVDC
Transmission in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: HVDC Transmission Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli HVDC Transmission Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Israeli HVDC Transmission Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: HVDC Transmission Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Israeli HVDC Transmission Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: HVDC Transmission Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli HVDC Transmission Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: HVDC Transmission Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Saudi Arabian HVDC Transmission Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: HVDC Transmission Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for HVDC Transmission in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: HVDC Transmission Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: HVDC Transmission Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates HVDC Transmission Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: HVDC Transmission Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates HVDC Transmission Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East HVDC Transmission Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: HVDC Transmission Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East HVDC Transmission Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: HVDC Transmission Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East HVDC Transmission Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: HVDC Transmission Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: HVDC Transmission Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: African HVDC Transmission Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: African HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African HVDC Transmission Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: HVDC Transmission Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: HVDC Transmission Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Total Companies Profiled: 67
