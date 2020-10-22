In week 42. and 43. 2020, Skeljungur purchased 6.000.000 of its own shares, at purchase price of ISK 47,122,500. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares boughtShare price (rate)Purchase price (ISK)
15.10.202009:311.500.0007,8811.820.000
16.10.202010:301.500.0007,8611.790.000
19.10.202009:541.500.0007,8211.730.000
20.10.202010:101.500.0007,85511.782.500
 

Total		 6.000.000 47.122.500

The trade is in accordance with Skeljungur’s share buy-back program, announced to Nasdaq Iceland on October 8th, 2020. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Skeljungur has now purchased a total of 12,000,000 own shares which corresponds to 37.98% of maximum amount of own shares that will be purchased according to the buy-back program. The purchase price for the bought shares is total ISK 94,942,500. Before the share buy-back program began Skeljungur owned 24,820,946 of own shares or the equivalent of 1,25% of the issued share capital.

Skeljungur now owns a total of 36,820,946 shares or 1.85% of the Company’s share capital.

According to the buy-back program the maximum purchase price may not exceed ISK 250.000.000, provided that Skeljungur and its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares. The share buy-back program will remain in effect until the Annual General Meeting in 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the share buy-back program is in accordance with the Public Limited Company Act No. 2/1995 and Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation No. 630/2005.

