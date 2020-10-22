New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798694/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drip Irrigation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Micro Sprinkler Irrigation segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $309.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Greenhouse Irrigation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$309.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$446.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Boom Irrigation Segment to Record 9.9% CAGR
In the global Boom Irrigation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$271.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$302.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798694/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Greenhouse Irrigation System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Drip Irrigation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Drip Irrigation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Drip Irrigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Boom Irrigation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Boom Irrigation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Boom Irrigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Vegetables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit Plants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Fruit Plants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit Plants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Flowers &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Flowers & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Flowers & Ornamentals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Nursery Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Nursery Crops by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Nursery Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation System
by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom
Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation System
by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation System
by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom
Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation System
by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro
Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom
Irrigation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit
Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals
and Nursery Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro
Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom
Irrigation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit
Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals
and Nursery Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom
Irrigation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals
and Nursery Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: India Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drip
Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: India Historic Review for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers &
Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Irrigation
System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery
Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom
Irrigation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Vegetables, Fruit Plants,
Flowers & Ornamentals and Nursery Crops Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vegetables, Fruit Plants, Flowers & Ornamentals
and Nursery Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro
Sprinkler Irrigation and Boom Irrigation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Greenhouse
Irrigation System by Type - Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler
Irrigation and Boom Irrigation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Greenhouse Irrigation System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drip Irrigation, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation and
Boom Irrigation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798694/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: