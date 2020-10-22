ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a nationwide executive benefits advisory, is hosting an information-packed webinar for NQDC plan sponsors and plan participants. The event, “Enrolling in a Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan: What Participants Need to Do Now!” is available at no cost, with attendance limited to the first 100 registrants.



Scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the webinar will begin at 11:00 AM Pacific Time/ 2 PM Eastern Time. Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Monte Harrick and Financial Consultant Kenny DePaola will lead this informative NQDC Plan Enrollment Checklist Webinar.

“Nonqualified deferred compensation plan enrollment periods happen only once each year,” said Monte Harrick. “And there’s a lot of other things that compete for an executive’s time and attention. We’ve purposefully designed this webinar to cut to the chase. We’re answering questions about how much to defer, when to take distributions and how and why to change distribution elections. We’ll be unravelling some of the complexities of tax planning.”

Kenny DePaola added, “Trying to make optimal decisions today regarding your retirement payout that may be many years in the future can be stressful. Whether your perspective is that of plan sponsor or plan participant, we encourage business professionals to carve out a few minutes in their day, bring their questions and join us.”

To register for the webinar, go to: www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/2020/10/19/save-the-date-nqdc-plan-enrollment-checklist-webinar/. Each registrant will receive login credentials at the time of registration. Reserve your seat now.

With more than $7 billion in assets under care, Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s largest, privately held, executive benefits consultancies. Learn more about the team and the services of Fulcrum Partners by following Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.



Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com