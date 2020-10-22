VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that management will be hosting a live investor webinar on Thursday, October 29th at 2:00 PM ET. The management will be going through its updated October investor presentation which includes an overview of current operations, industry metric and upcoming milestones on its products (Rugged Handsets, In-Vehicle Devices and Cellular Boosters).



The company’s October presentation is now available on the company website at https://www.siyatamobile.com/investors-presentation/ .

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time: 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PST

REGISTER: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5885138597118457613

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) to us beforehand via email team@rbmilestone.com .

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)

info@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in our F-1/A, filed with the SEC on September 22, 2020. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, where businesses can be impacted by rapidly changing state and federal regulations, as well as the health and availability of their workforce. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.