9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The GFRP Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Wind Energy Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Wind Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 300-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
GFRP Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Market Review
Definition
State of Global CompositesIndustry
North America and Asia-Pacific: Major Markets For Growth
A Look into the Fastest Growing Market for GFRP Composites
Usage of GFRP Composites on Rise Led by Product Characteristics
and Applications
Market Dynamics of GFRP Composites
High Investment and Cost of Technology Remain Major Restraining
Factors
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Factors Propelling Demand for Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber
Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites
Use of Composites in Infrastructure Applications on Rise
Drive for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Spurs Demand for GRFC Composites
Electrical & Electronics sector to Create New Market Opportunities
Miniaturization Trend Drive Search for High Performance Materials
Agricultural Equipment Emerge as a Growing Market for Composites
Notable Trends in the Composites Market
Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials to showDownward Trend
Emerging Economies to Drive Demand Glass Fiber Reinforced
Plastics (GFRP) composites
Consolidation Remains Rife in the Industry
Agriculture Sprayers: Vital Role in Managing Crop Production
Growth in Use of Composites in Aerospace Applications
FRP Bridge Posts Healthy Growth
Application of GRPF Composites in Wind Energy
New Offshore Wind Projects Add to Market Opportunities
Global Investments in Renewable Energy
Compression & Injection Molding Manufacturing Industry Bolster
the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market
End-Use Industries to Drive GFRP Composites Market
Low-voltage Switchgear Market Drivers andRestraints
Revival of Construction Industry to Drive Demand GFRP Composites
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
