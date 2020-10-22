New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GFRP Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798671/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The GFRP Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Wind Energy Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Wind Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 300-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Composites, Inc.

Agy Holdings Corp.

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

BGF Industries, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

China National Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Jiangsu Jiuding New Materials Co., Ltd.

John Manville

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Pfg Fiberglass Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Quantum Composites, Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG

Saint-Gobain SA

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

GFRP Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Review

Definition

State of Global CompositesIndustry

North America and Asia-Pacific: Major Markets For Growth

A Look into the Fastest Growing Market for GFRP Composites

Usage of GFRP Composites on Rise Led by Product Characteristics

and Applications

Market Dynamics of GFRP Composites

High Investment and Cost of Technology Remain Major Restraining

Factors



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Propelling Demand for Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber

Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites

Use of Composites in Infrastructure Applications on Rise

Drive for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Spurs Demand for GRFC Composites

Electrical & Electronics sector to Create New Market Opportunities

Miniaturization Trend Drive Search for High Performance Materials

Agricultural Equipment Emerge as a Growing Market for Composites

Notable Trends in the Composites Market

Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials to showDownward Trend

Emerging Economies to Drive Demand Glass Fiber Reinforced

Plastics (GFRP) composites

Consolidation Remains Rife in the Industry

Agriculture Sprayers: Vital Role in Managing Crop Production

Growth in Use of Composites in Aerospace Applications

FRP Bridge Posts Healthy Growth

Application of GRPF Composites in Wind Energy

New Offshore Wind Projects Add to Market Opportunities

Global Investments in Renewable Energy

Compression & Injection Molding Manufacturing Industry Bolster

the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market

End-Use Industries to Drive GFRP Composites Market

Low-voltage Switchgear Market Drivers andRestraints

Revival of Construction Industry to Drive Demand GFRP Composites



Total Companies Profiled: 42

