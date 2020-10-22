Dallas, TX, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa’s vice president of government affairs, John Krueger, recently participated in an installment of the Santa Fe, New Mexico radio show All Things Real Estate.

All Things Real Estate is a live, hour-long, listener-interactive real estate radio show that offers the best and most timely real estate news, commentary, and information to buyers, sellers, and homeowners. In this installment, John Krueger and Tom Simon of WestGate Properties cohosted, discussing how communities outside of New Mexico are adapting to COVID-19, specifically highlighting annual owner and board meeting protocols as well as managing health risks related to accessing community amenities. Together, they covered lessons learned from actions considered or formerly enacted by governmental bodies in Arizona, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Nevada, and Canada, and deliberated potential statutory changes in New Mexico that could make adapting easier.

In his role, Mr. Krueger manages Associa’s government affairs efforts across all of the United States and Canada. Mr. Simon is the managing member of WestGate Properties, LLC, a management company specializing in multi-tenant commercial properties and homeowners’ associations. Mr. Simon is also a registered Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) and a Santa Fe area real estate agent. Lynn Krupnik, attorney with Krupnik & Speas, PLLC, also joined Mr. Krueger and Mr. Simon to examine adaptations Arizona is making with regard to associations operating safely and effectively during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Associa is committed to being an expert industry leader, but especially during such a critical time as now, when communities are facing the unprecedented impact of COVID-19,” stated John Krueger, Associa vice president of government affairs. “We remain dedicated to leveraging our industry knowledge and presenting fact-based resources through opportunities, like this radio show, to share information with those impacted. Our goal is to provide support and guidance to community associations as they learn to navigate the effects of COVID-19 on their operations.”

