FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, today David Hladky, P.Geo. has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Hladky expects to contribute his geological expertise with gold and silver projects as TRU determines how to generate value from its Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio (“NL Gold”).



Mr. Hladky is a registered Professional Geologist with over 22 years of hands-on international exploration experience. His positions have included Senior Geologist and Project Manager for projects in Mexico, Canada, Argentina and Peru, including Project Manager and Qualified Person on the Morelos Sur and El Barqueno Projects in Mexico, purchased by Agnico Eagle Mines. Recently he has been working as a consultant for projects in Nevada, Ontario, and Mexico. He currently also serves as a Director for Kismet Resources, a Capital Pool Company undergoing an amalgamation transaction with TDG Gold Corp.

In connection with his appointment, and also subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Hladky has been granted 150,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. These Options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.26 each, and vest immediately. The Options, and any TRU shares that may be issued upon their exercise, are subject to a hold period expiring February 23, 2021.

TRU has also formed a Technical Committee consisting of Technical Advisor Dean Fraser, P.Geo.; Exploration Advisor Barry Greene, P.Geo.; and Mr. Hladky, P.Geo. The Technical Committee will advise management on the geological merit of potential NL Gold property investments and acquisitions, as well as potential contractors and exploration work to enhance the value of NL Gold’s properties.

The Company also announces that Peter van Dijken has stepped down from the Board, in order to focus on his main business endeavours as President of both Green Boy Group, a Los Angeles- and Amsterdam-based supplier of plant-based, non-GMO and organic food ingredients for commercial customers, and Green Boy Products, which sells plant-based protein powders directly to consumers online. Green Boy Group is in the midst of launching Plant-Meat ProteinTM, a non-GMO plant-based protein powder for the plant-based meat industry.

Joel Freudman, TRU’s Co-Founder and CEO, said, “We’re happy that Dave has agreed to join our Board. Drawing on his extensive international experience with gold properties will help us assess and develop the best path forward for NL Gold. At the same time, as our corporate focus increasingly pivots towards investing in the precious metals sector, Peter has decided to devote his full-time efforts to continuing to expand his own business. We truly appreciate Peter’s time on the Board, and wish him great success in growing his Green Boy companies.”

Finally, the Company announces that after market close today it intends to file its financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which captures the Company’s reactivation and the initial steps of assembling NL Gold. These materials will be made available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . The Company is also building a corporate website, which is already accessible as a landing page at www.trupreciousmetals.com , to provide the public with easier access to comprehensive information about TRU.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

