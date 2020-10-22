New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798597/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Visual Display Unit (VDU), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Control Display Unit (CDU) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $725.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Flight Management Systems (FMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$725.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$779.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Flight Management Computer (FMC) Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Flight Management Computer (FMC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$525.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$505.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798597/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flight Management Systems (FMS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Visual Display Unit (VDU) (Hardware) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Visual Display Unit (VDU) (Hardware) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Visual Display Unit (VDU) (Hardware) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Control Display Unit (CDU) (Hardware) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Control Display Unit (CDU) (Hardware) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Control Display Unit (CDU) (Hardware) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Flight Management Computer (FMC) (Hardware)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Flight Management Computer (FMC) (Hardware) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Flight Management Computer (FMC) (Hardware) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Line Fit (Fit) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Line Fit (Fit) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Line Fit (Fit) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Retrofit (Fit) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Retrofit (Fit) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Retrofit (Fit) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United
States by Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United
States by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Review by Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hardware for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by
Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by
Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027
Table 47: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027
Table 50: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in France by
Hardware: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in France by
Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by
Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by
Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Flight Management Systems
(FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flight Management Systems
(FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Review by Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hardware for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Russia by
Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Russia by
Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027
Table 89: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027
Table 92: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Hardware: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Review by Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hardware for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 112: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 117: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 120: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Management
Systems (FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Management
Systems (FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Marketby Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Marketby Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027
Table 137: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027
Table 140: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Brazil by
Hardware: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Brazil by
Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems
(FMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Hardware: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems
(FMS) Market Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems
(FMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems
(FMS) Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Marketby Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Hardware for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Marketby Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Fit for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027
Table 176: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027
Table 179: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
by Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
by Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 189: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 190: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 192: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to
2027
Table 200: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Africa by
Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Africa by
Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share
Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798597/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: