7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stone Wool segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Fireproof Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Plastic Foam Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Plastic Foam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

GAF

Kingspan Group PLC

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Owens Corning

Paroc Group Oy

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fireproof Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fireproof Insulation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Fireproof Insulation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Glass Wool (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Glass Wool (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Glass Wool (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Stone Wool (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Stone Wool (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Stone Wool (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Plastic Foam (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Plastic Foam (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Plastic Foam (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential Buildings (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential Buildings (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential Buildings (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Commercial Buildings (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Commercial Buildings (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Commercial Buildings (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fireproof Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 23: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 29: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fireproof Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Fireproof Insulation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: European Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Fireproof Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: German Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: German Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Fireproof Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 93: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Fireproof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 107: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 120: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Fireproof Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 134: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Fireproof Insulation in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 167: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 180: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 185: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 197: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: Fireproof Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 203: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 204: African Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

