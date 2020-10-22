Dominican Republic, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 14, The President of Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, officially broke ground on the $220 million St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences, the iconic brand’s first-ever property in the country, further validating that tourism in Dominican Republic is on the road to recovery.

“Since 1904 the St. Regis brand has been a symbol of quality and prestige. With this monumental moment we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring complete satisfaction, world-class offerings and above all else, safety, to our trusted travelers,” said Minister Collado.

Scheduled to open in April 2023, the resort – which has an investment of $220 million – will feature 200 guestrooms and suites, as well as 67 residences. The resort will also feature iconic St. Regis butler service, bespoke amenities, and a world-class 8-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

“The groundbreaking of The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences marks an exciting moment for both Marriott International and the Dominican Republic’s tourism market,” stated Knights, Area General Manager for Marriott International in Santo Domingo. “Cap Cana is truly one of the world’s most exclusive resort destinations and a perfect fit for the iconic St. Regis brand and its guests.”

Located within Cap Cana, a community committed to the continued preservation of the environment, the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences is expected to adhere to the highest standards of sustainable and conservation-oriented development. This includes the project’s architectural design, which finds its inspiration within the Punta Espada golf course, where the hotel and residences are integrated into the environment as if they were a natural component of the course.

“The addition of the St. Regis brand to the island will diversify the hotel offerings in the country, marking an important milestone for the Dominican tourism industry,” said Yamil Isaías, Executive Vice President for Pioneer Funds.

With its stringent safety and health protocols, the country is well equipped to welcome visitors who are seeking a safe and relaxing destination for fall and winter travel. From ease of entry at airports and other ports to a free travel assistance plan like no other in the Caribbean that provides coverage for emergencies in the event of an infection or exposure to COVID-19 while in country; travelers can relax with ease in Dominican Republic.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse-pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

