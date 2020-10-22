REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 614-1518 for domestic callers or (270) 823-1072 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 7802229. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx® Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease. The Pulmonx solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve (Zephyr Valve), the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System (Chartis System) and the StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, is designed to treat severe emphysema/COPD patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is now commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information, visit www.Pulmonx.com.

