ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $149.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q3 2020 was $0.39 compared to $0.42 for Q3 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 was $0.51.



“This was a strong quarter for Manhattan Associates, despite the continued impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having globally,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Our cloud business continues to trend positively as more and more customers look for modern, agile and scalable supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions to help them operate in a rapidly evolving world.”

“We are starting to see some positive signs that economic conditions are beginning to stabilize, and interest in our solutions continues to grow.” Mr. Capel continued, “As a result of our strong performance and our view through the end of the year, we are raising our full-year revenue, operating margin and EPS guidance.”

“We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our business and expect to continue to invest into our business to drive further market penetration while expanding our addressable market globally,” Mr. Capel concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $149.8 million for Q3 2020, compared to $162.3 million for Q3 2019. Cloud subscription revenue was $21.1 million for Q3 2020, compared to $14.2 million for Q3 2019. License revenue was $13.2 million for Q3 2020, compared to $15.5 million for Q3 2019. Service revenue was $73.5 million for Q3 2020, compared to $91.6 million for Q3 2019.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.39 for Q3 2020, compared to $0.42 for Q3 2019.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.51 both for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

GAAP operating income was $35.0 million for both Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $44.1 million for Q3 2020, compared to $43.1 million for Q3 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $42.5 million for Q3 2020, compared to $39.9 million for Q3 2019. Days Sales Outstanding was 65 days at September 30, 2020, compared to 73 days at June 30, 2020.

Cash and investments totaled $166.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $123.6 million at June 30, 2020.

In April 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program because of COVID-19-related considerations. Accordingly, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program. The Company’s authorized repurchase limit remains at $50 million.

NINE MONTH 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $439.3 million, compared to $465.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Cloud subscription revenue was $56.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $31.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. License revenue was $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $39.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Service revenue was $232.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $274.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $1.04, compared to $1.06 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.34 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

GAAP operating income was $85.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $90.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $110.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $114.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $102.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $112.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 337,007 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $25.0 million. However, as noted above, the Company’s share repurchase program has been suspended since April 2020.

2020 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following updated revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2020:

Guidance Range - 2020 Full Year

($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue - current guidance $ 574 $ 579 -7 % -6 % Total revenue - previous guidance $ 554 $ 570 -10 % -8 % Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin - current guidance 17.8 % 18.4 % Equity-based compensation 5.7 % 5.6 % Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance 23.5 % 24.0 % GAAP operating margin - previous guidance 17.3 % 17.7 % Equity-based compensation 5.6 % 5.4 % Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance 22.9 % 23.1 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS - current guidance $ 1.23 $ 1.27 -7 % -4 % Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.44 0.44 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance $ 1.62 $ 1.66 -7 % -5 % GAAP EPS - previous guidance $ 1.17 $ 1.23 -11 % -7 % Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.42 0.42 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance $ 1.53 $ 1.59 -12 % -9 % (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 21,064 $ 14,242 $ 56,827 $ 31,110 Software license 13,233 15,486 28,649 39,621 Maintenance 37,305 37,763 108,947 111,185 Services 73,470 91,626 232,654 274,208 Hardware 4,685 3,158 12,213 8,896 Total revenue 149,757 162,275 439,290 465,020 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 527 748 1,673 1,963 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 64,672 73,618 201,382 211,151 Research and development 20,454 22,614 63,713 65,824 Sales and marketing 11,399 12,125 34,196 41,426 General and administrative 15,536 16,236 45,666 48,091 Depreciation and amortization 2,193 1,937 6,796 5,710 Total costs and expenses 114,781 127,278 353,426 374,165 Operating income 34,976 34,997 85,864 90,855 Other (loss) income, net (891 ) 810 371 368 Income before income taxes 34,085 35,807 86,235 91,223 Income tax provision 9,119 8,700 19,535 22,219 Net income $ 24,966 $ 27,107 $ 66,700 $ 69,004 Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 1.04 $ 1.06 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 63,524 64,247 63,541 64,591 Diluted 64,427 64,992 64,298 65,112

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 34,976 $ 34,997 $ 85,864 $ 90,855 Equity-based compensation (a) 9,012 8,002 24,068 23,646 Purchase amortization (c) 107 108 324 323 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 44,095 $ 43,107 $ 110,256 $ 114,824 Income tax provision $ 9,119 $ 8,700 $ 19,535 $ 22,219 Equity-based compensation (a) 898 1,960 2,547 5,793 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 119 88 3,861 146 Purchase amortization (c) 27 26 81 79 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 10,163 $ 10,774 $ 26,024 $ 28,237 Net income $ 24,966 $ 27,107 $ 66,700 $ 69,004 Equity-based compensation (a) 8,114 6,042 21,521 17,853 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (119 ) (88 ) (3,861 ) (146 ) Purchase amortization (c) 80 82 243 244 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 33,041 $ 33,143 $ 84,603 $ 86,955 Diluted EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 1.04 $ 1.06 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.13 0.09 0.33 0.27 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - (0.06 ) - Purchase amortization (c) - - - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 1.32 $ 1.34 Fully diluted shares 64,427 64,992 64,298 65,112

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations. Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of services $ 2,695 $ 2,407 $ 7,306 $ 6,952 Research and development 1,863 1,582 4,926 4,561 Sales and marketing 919 638 2,478 2,433 General and administrative 3,535 3,375 9,358 9,700 Total equity-based compensation $ 9,012 $ 8,002 $ 24,068 $ 23,646

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.



(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,254 $ 110,678 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,794 and $2,826, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 105,339 100,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,795 20,426 Total current assets 288,388 232,041 Property and equipment, net 17,930 22,725 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,145 35,896 Goodwill, net 62,244 62,237 Deferred income taxes 4,386 6,814 Other assets 12,888 12,566 Total assets $ 416,981 $ 372,279 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,038 $ 20,561 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,158 45,991 Accrued and other liabilities 19,363 19,325 Deferred revenue 113,205 94,371 Income taxes payable 1,325 1,348 Total current liabilities 185,089 181,596 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 27,613 32,416 Other non-current liabilities 16,302 15,989 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,526,106 and 63,456,986 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 635 635 Retained earnings 206,735 159,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,393 ) (17,847 ) Total shareholders' equity 187,977 142,278 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 416,981 $ 372,279

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income $ 66,700 $ 69,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,796 5,710 Equity-based compensation 24,068 23,646 Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 15 (436 ) Deferred income taxes 2,409 (1,331 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 415 (570 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,799 ) (9,178 ) Other assets 2,331 (7,042 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (15,446 ) 16,271 Income taxes 547 576 Deferred revenue 18,832 15,696 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,868 112,346 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,928 ) (11,358 ) Net maturities of investments - 1,439 Net cash used in investing activities (1,928 ) (9,919 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (43,523 ) (86,459 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,523 ) (86,459 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (1,841 ) (1,476 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 55,576 14,492 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 110,678 99,126 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 166,254 $ 113,618

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. Corporate Response to COVID-19:

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be slow and protracted. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we experienced solid demand for our cloud-based supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions and our competitive win rates remain strong. In May, we launched Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management, the next generation of Warehouse Management solutions. We have rearchitected our warehouse management solution from the ground up as a cloud-native, microservices based, versionless application. The reception has been positive and pipeline opportunities continue to build. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting large and complex global supply chains. While we are experiencing strong demand and expect continued growth for our Cloud solutions, sales cycles could extend as customers and prospects continue to evaluate our industry leading, modern solutions, specifically Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Our Professional Services revenue through the nine months ended September 30, 2020, is approximately 15% lower, and excluding billed travel, approximately 12% lower than the nine months ending September 30, 2019, as clients delay projects due to COVID-19. We have had no notable cancellations in 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect Services revenue to be lower than the previous year, primarily driven by COVID-19, as well as our traditional retail peak season impact, which typically occurs in the fourth quarter.

2. GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 1.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 1.04 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.08 0.10 0.09 0.14 0.42 0.10 0.10 0.13 0.33 Tax benefit of stock awards vested - - - - - (0.06 ) - - (0.06 ) Purchase amortization - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.74 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 1.32 Fully Diluted Shares 65,204 65,093 64,992 64,807 65,103 64,342 64,126 64,427 64,298

3. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue: Americas $ 114,873 $ 121,778 $ 132,028 $ 121,155 $ 489,834 $ 123,146 $ 107,368 $ 121,168 $ 351,682 EMEA 26,288 25,043 22,978 23,964 98,273 24,313 21,558 21,721 67,592 APAC 7,243 7,520 7,269 7,810 29,842 6,444 6,704 6,868 20,016 $ 148,404 $ 154,341 $ 162,275 $ 152,929 $ 617,949 $ 153,903 $ 135,630 $ 149,757 $ 439,290 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 18,051 $ 16,826 $ 26,310 $ 17,437 $ 78,624 $ 16,282 $ 18,984 $ 27,296 $ 62,562 EMEA 7,734 8,057 6,371 4,772 26,934 6,313 5,515 5,319 17,147 APAC 2,491 2,699 2,316 2,860 10,366 1,601 2,193 2,361 6,155 $ 28,276 $ 27,582 $ 34,997 $ 25,069 $ 115,924 $ 24,196 $ 26,692 $ 34,976 $ 85,864 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based compensation $ 7,182 $ 8,462 8,002 $ 8,195 $ 31,841 $ 7,564 $ 7,492 $ 9,012 $ 24,068 Purchase amortization 108 107 108 107 430 107 110 107 324 $ 7,290 $ 8,569 $ 8,110 $ 8,302 $ 32,271 $ 7,671 $ 7,602 $ 9,119 $ 24,392 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 25,341 $ 25,395 $ 34,420 $ 25,739 $ 110,895 $ 23,953 $ 26,586 $ 36,415 $ 86,954 EMEA 7,734 8,057 6,371 4,772 26,934 6,313 5,515 5,319 17,147 APAC 2,491 2,699 2,316 2,860 10,366 1,601 2,193 2,361 6,155 $ 35,566 $ 36,151 $ 43,107 $ 33,371 $ 148,195 $ 31,867 $ 34,294 $ 44,095 $ 110,256

4. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue $ (2,419 ) $ (1,906 ) $ (1,352 ) $ (670 ) $ (6,347 ) $ (988 ) $ (777 ) $ 1,165 $ (600 ) Costs and expenses (2,686 ) (1,696 ) (988 ) (346 ) (5,716 ) (996 ) (1,430 ) 291 (2,135 ) Operating income 267 (210 ) (364 ) (324 ) (631 ) 8 653 874 1,535 Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income (590 ) (377 ) 298 (325 ) (994 ) 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) 242 $ (323 ) $ (587 ) $ (66 ) $ (649 ) $ (1,625 ) $ 1,356 $ 460 $ (39 ) $ 1,777



Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Operating income $ 981 $ 438 $ 51 $ (140 ) $ 1,330 $ 308 $ 895 $ 601 $ 1,804 Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income (182 ) (127 ) 437 284 412 1,450 262 (1,165 ) 547 Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $ 799 $ 311 $ 488 $ 144 $ 1,742 $ 1,758 $ 1,157 $ (564 ) $ 2,351

5. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Interest income $ 231 $ 178 $ 191 $ 115 $ 715 $ 68 $ 28 $ 8 $ 104 Foreign currency (losses) gains (590 ) (377 ) 298 (325 ) (994 ) 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) 242 Other non-operating (expense) income (12 ) 128 321 (5 ) 432 4 7 14 25 Total other (loss) income $ (371 ) $ (71 ) $ 810 $ (215 ) $ 153 $ 1,420 $ (158 ) $ (891 ) $ 371

6. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Capital expenditures $ 616 $ 2,689 $ 8,053 $ 3,835 $ 15,193 $ 1,245 $ 507 $ 176 $ 1,928

7. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 464 302 429 445 1,640 337 - - 337 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 106 1 4 1 112 219 2 4 225 Total shares purchased 570 303 433 446 1,752 556 2 4 562 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $ 24,927 $ 19,993 $ 35,955 $ 34,992 $ 115,867 $ 25,000 $ - $ - $ 25,000 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 5,233 85 266 36 5,620 18,032 123 368 18,523 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 30,160 $ 20,078 $ 36,221 $ 35,028 $ 121,487 $ 43,032 $ 123 $ 368 $ 43,523

8. Remaining Performance Obligations

Under the new revenue recognition standard, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Remaining Performance Obligations $ 100,532 $ 120,403 $ 152,043 $ 171,665 $ 202,793 $ 225,470 $ 257,287



