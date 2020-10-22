ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $149.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q3 2020 was $0.39 compared to $0.42 for Q3 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 was $0.51.

“This was a strong quarter for Manhattan Associates, despite the continued impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having globally,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Our cloud business continues to trend positively as more and more customers look for modern, agile and scalable supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions to help them operate in a rapidly evolving world.”

“We are starting to see some positive signs that economic conditions are beginning to stabilize, and interest in our solutions continues to grow.” Mr. Capel continued, “As a result of our strong performance and our view through the end of the year, we are raising our full-year revenue, operating margin and EPS guidance.”

“We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our business and expect to continue to invest into our business to drive further market penetration while expanding our addressable market globally,” Mr. Capel concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue was $149.8 million for Q3 2020, compared to $162.3 million for Q3 2019.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $21.1 million for Q3 2020, compared to $14.2 million for Q3 2019.
    • License revenue was $13.2 million for Q3 2020, compared to $15.5 million for Q3 2019.
    • Service revenue was $73.5 million for Q3 2020, compared to $91.6 million for Q3 2019.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.39 for Q3 2020, compared to $0.42 for Q3 2019.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.51 both for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.
  • GAAP operating income was $35.0 million for both Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $44.1 million for Q3 2020, compared to $43.1 million for Q3 2019.
  • Cash flow from operations was $42.5 million for Q3 2020, compared to $39.9 million for Q3 2019. Days Sales Outstanding was 65 days at September 30, 2020, compared to 73 days at June 30, 2020.
  • Cash and investments totaled $166.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $123.6 million at June 30, 2020.
  • In April 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program because of COVID-19-related considerations. Accordingly, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program. The Company’s authorized repurchase limit remains at $50 million.

NINE MONTH 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $439.3 million, compared to $465.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $56.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $31.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
    • License revenue was $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $39.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 
    • Service revenue was $232.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $274.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $1.04, compared to $1.06 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.34 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • GAAP operating income was $85.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $90.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $110.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $114.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 
  • Cash flow from operations was $102.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $112.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 337,007 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $25.0 million. However, as noted above, the Company’s share repurchase program has been suspended since April 2020.

2020 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following updated revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2020:

  Guidance Range - 2020 Full Year
 
 ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS)$ Range  % Growth Range 
                
 Total revenue - current guidance$574  $579  -7% -6% 
                
 Total revenue - previous guidance$554  $570  -10% -8% 
                
 Operating Margin:              
 GAAP operating margin - current guidance 17.8%  18.4%       
 Equity-based compensation 5.7%  5.6%       
 Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance 23.5%  24.0%       
                
 GAAP operating margin - previous guidance 17.3%  17.7%       
 Equity-based compensation 5.6%  5.4%       
 Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance 22.9%  23.1%       
                
 Diluted earnings per share (EPS):              
 GAAP EPS - current guidance$1.23  $1.27  -7% -4% 
 Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.44   0.44        
 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.06)  (0.06)       
 Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance$1.62  $1.66  -7% -5% 
                
 GAAP EPS - previous guidance$1.17  $1.23  -11% -7% 
 Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.42   0.42        
 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.06)  (0.06)       
 Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance$1.53  $1.59  -12% -9% 
                
                
 (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable. 
   

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2020 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2020  2019  2020  2019
 (unaudited)  (unaudited)  (unaudited)  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Cloud subscriptions$21,064  $14,242  $56,827  $31,110
Software license 13,233   15,486   28,649   39,621
Maintenance 37,305   37,763   108,947   111,185
Services 73,470   91,626   232,654   274,208
Hardware 4,685   3,158   12,213   8,896
Total revenue 149,757   162,275   439,290   465,020
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of software license 527   748   1,673   1,963
Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 64,672   73,618   201,382   211,151
Research and development 20,454   22,614   63,713   65,824
Sales and marketing 11,399   12,125   34,196   41,426
General and administrative 15,536   16,236   45,666   48,091
Depreciation and amortization 2,193   1,937   6,796   5,710
Total costs and expenses 114,781   127,278   353,426   374,165
Operating income 34,976   34,997   85,864   90,855
Other (loss) income, net (891)  810   371   368
Income before income taxes 34,085   35,807   86,235   91,223
Income tax provision 9,119   8,700   19,535   22,219
Net income$24,966  $27,107  $66,700  $69,004
               
Basic earnings per share$0.39  $0.42  $1.05  $1.07
Diluted earnings per share$0.39  $0.42  $1.04  $1.06
               
Weighted average number of shares:              
Basic 63,524   64,247   63,541   64,591
Diluted 64,427   64,992   64,298   65,112
               

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2020  2019  2020  2019 
                
Operating income$34,976  $34,997  $85,864  $90,855 
Equity-based compensation (a) 9,012   8,002   24,068   23,646 
Purchase amortization (c) 107   108   324   323 
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)$44,095  $43,107  $110,256  $114,824 
                
                
Income tax provision$9,119  $8,700  $19,535  $22,219 
Equity-based compensation (a) 898   1,960   2,547   5,793 
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 119   88   3,861   146 
Purchase amortization (c) 27   26   81   79 
Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP)$10,163  $10,774  $26,024  $28,237 
                
                
Net income$24,966  $27,107  $66,700  $69,004 
Equity-based compensation (a) 8,114   6,042   21,521   17,853 
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (119)  (88)  (3,861)  (146)
Purchase amortization (c) 80   82   243   244 
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)$33,041  $33,143  $84,603  $86,955 
                
                
Diluted EPS$0.39  $0.42  $1.04  $1.06 
Equity-based compensation (a) 0.13   0.09   0.33   0.27 
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) -   -   (0.06)  - 
Purchase amortization (c) -   -   -   - 
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)$0.51  $0.51  $1.32  $1.34 
                
Fully diluted shares 64,427   64,992   64,298   65,112 
                

(a)   Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations. Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation.

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
Cost of services $2,695  $2,407  $7,306  $6,952 
Research and development  1,863   1,582   4,926   4,561 
Sales and marketing  919   638   2,478   2,433 
General and administrative  3,535   3,375   9,358   9,700 
Total equity-based compensation $9,012  $8,002  $24,068  $23,646 
                 

(b)   Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c)   Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $166,254  $110,678 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,794 and $2,826, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively  105,339   100,937 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  16,795   20,426 
Total current assets  288,388   232,041 
         
Property and equipment, net  17,930   22,725 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  31,145   35,896 
Goodwill, net  62,244   62,237 
Deferred income taxes  4,386   6,814 
Other assets  12,888   12,566 
Total assets $416,981  $372,279 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $18,038  $20,561 
Accrued compensation and benefits  33,158   45,991 
Accrued and other liabilities  19,363   19,325 
Deferred revenue  113,205   94,371 
Income taxes payable  1,325   1,348 
Total current liabilities  185,089   181,596 
         
Operating lease liabilities, long-term  27,613   32,416 
Other non-current liabilities  16,302   15,989 
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2020 and 2019  -   - 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,526,106 and 63,456,986 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively  635   635 
Retained earnings  206,735   159,490 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,393)  (17,847)
Total shareholders' equity  187,977   142,278 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $416,981  $372,279 
         

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019 
  (unaudited)  (unaudited) 
Operating activities:        
Net income $66,700  $69,004 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,796   5,710 
Equity-based compensation  24,068   23,646 
Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment  15   (436)
Deferred income taxes  2,409   (1,331)
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)  415   (570)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (3,799)  (9,178)
Other assets  2,331   (7,042)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities  (15,446)  16,271 
Income taxes  547   576 
Deferred revenue  18,832   15,696 
Net cash provided by operating activities  102,868   112,346 
         
Investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,928)  (11,358)
Net maturities of investments  -   1,439 
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,928)  (9,919)
         
Financing activities:        
Purchase of common stock  (43,523)  (86,459)
Net cash used in financing activities  (43,523)  (86,459)
         
Foreign currency impact on cash  (1,841)  (1,476)
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  55,576   14,492 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  110,678   99,126 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $166,254  $113,618 
         

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1.        Corporate Response to COVID-19:

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be slow and protracted. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we experienced solid demand for our cloud-based supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions and our competitive win rates remain strong. In May, we launched Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management, the next generation of Warehouse Management solutions. We have rearchitected our warehouse management solution from the ground up as a cloud-native, microservices based, versionless application. The reception has been positive and pipeline opportunities continue to build. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting large and complex global supply chains. While we are experiencing strong demand and expect continued growth for our Cloud solutions, sales cycles could extend as customers and prospects continue to evaluate our industry leading, modern solutions, specifically Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Our Professional Services revenue through the nine months ended September 30, 2020, is approximately 15% lower, and excluding billed travel, approximately 12% lower than the nine months ending September 30, 2019, as clients delay projects due to COVID-19. We have had no notable cancellations in 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect Services revenue to be lower than the previous year, primarily driven by COVID-19, as well as our traditional retail peak season impact, which typically occurs in the fourth quarter.

2.        GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

 2019  2020 
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
GAAP Diluted EPS$0.32  $0.32  $0.42  $0.26  $1.32  $0.35  $0.30  $0.39  $1.04 
Adjustments to GAAP:                                   
Equity-based compensation 0.08   0.10   0.09   0.14   0.42   0.10   0.10   0.13   0.33 
Tax benefit of stock awards vested -   -   -   -   -   (0.06)  -   -   (0.06)
Purchase amortization -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.41  $0.42  $0.51  $0.40  $1.74  $0.40  $0.40  $0.51  $1.32 
Fully Diluted Shares 65,204   65,093   64,992   64,807   65,103   64,342   64,126   64,427   64,298 
                                    

3.        Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):

 2019  2020 
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
Revenue: 
Americas$114,873  $121,778  $132,028  $121,155  $489,834  $123,146  $107,368  $121,168  $351,682 
EMEA 26,288   25,043   22,978   23,964   98,273   24,313   21,558   21,721   67,592 
APAC 7,243   7,520   7,269   7,810   29,842   6,444   6,704   6,868   20,016 
 $148,404  $154,341  $162,275  $152,929  $617,949  $153,903  $135,630  $149,757  $439,290 
                                    
GAAP Operating Income: 
Americas$18,051  $16,826  $26,310  $17,437  $78,624  $16,282  $18,984  $27,296  $62,562 
EMEA 7,734   8,057   6,371   4,772   26,934   6,313   5,515   5,319   17,147 
APAC 2,491   2,699   2,316   2,860   10,366   1,601   2,193   2,361   6,155 
 $28,276  $27,582  $34,997  $25,069  $115,924  $24,196  $26,692  $34,976  $85,864 
                                    
Adjustments (pre-tax): 
Americas:                                   
Equity-based compensation$7,182  $8,462   8,002  $8,195  $31,841  $7,564  $7,492  $9,012  $24,068 
Purchase amortization 108   107   108   107   430   107   110   107   324 
 $7,290  $8,569  $8,110  $8,302  $32,271  $7,671  $7,602  $9,119  $24,392 
                                    
                                    
Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: 
Americas$25,341  $25,395  $34,420  $25,739  $110,895  $23,953  $26,586  $36,415  $86,954 
EMEA 7,734   8,057   6,371   4,772   26,934   6,313   5,515   5,319   17,147 
APAC 2,491   2,699   2,316   2,860   10,366   1,601   2,193   2,361   6,155 
 $35,566  $36,151  $43,107  $33,371  $148,195  $31,867  $34,294  $44,095  $110,256 
                                    

4.        Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

 2019  2020 
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
Revenue$(2,419) $(1,906) $(1,352) $(670) $(6,347) $(988) $(777) $1,165  $(600)
Costs and expenses (2,686)  (1,696)  (988)  (346)  (5,716)  (996)  (1,430)  291   (2,135)
Operating income 267   (210)  (364)  (324)  (631)  8   653   874   1,535 
Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income (590)  (377)  298   (325)  (994)  1,348   (193)  (913)  242 
 $(323) $(587) $(66) $(649) $(1,625) $1,356  $460  $(39) $1,777 
                                    


Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):

 2019  2020 
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
Operating income$981  $438  $51  $(140) $1,330  $308  $895  $601  $1,804 
Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income (182)  (127)  437   284   412   1,450   262   (1,165)  547 
Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee$799  $311  $488  $144  $1,742  $1,758  $1,157  $(564) $2,351 
                                    

5.        Other income includes the following components (in thousands):

 2019  2020 
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
Interest income$231  $178  $191  $115  $715  $68  $28  $8  $104 
Foreign currency (losses) gains (590)  (377)  298   (325)  (994)  1,348   (193)  (913)  242 
Other non-operating (expense) income (12)  128   321   (5)  432   4   7   14   25 
Total other (loss) income$(371) $(71) $810  $(215) $153  $1,420  $(158) $(891) $371 
                                    

6.        Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):

 2019  2020
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
Capital expenditures$616  $2,689  $8,053  $3,835  $15,193  $1,245  $507  $176  $1,928 
                                    

7.        Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

 2019  2020 
 1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  4th Qtr  Full Year  1st Qtr  2nd Qtr  3rd Qtr  YTD 
Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 464   302   429   445   1,640   337   -   -   337 
Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 106   1   4   1   112   219   2   4   225 
Total shares purchased 570   303   433   446   1,752   556   2   4   562 
                                    
Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program$24,927  $19,993  $35,955  $34,992  $115,867  $25,000  $-  $-  $25,000 
Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 5,233   85   266   36   5,620   18,032   123   368   18,523 
Total cash paid for shares repurchased$30,160  $20,078  $36,221  $35,028  $121,487  $43,032  $123  $368  $43,523 
                                    

8.         Remaining Performance Obligations

Under the new revenue recognition standard, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

 March 31, 2019  June 30, 2019  September 30, 2019  December 31, 2019  March 31, 2020  June 30, 2020  September 30, 2020 
Remaining Performance Obligations$100,532  $120,403  $152,043  $171,665  $202,793  $225,470  $257,287 
                            


