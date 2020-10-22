Summary

  • Net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share
  • Adjusted earnings of $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $13.9 million of charges related to branch and facilities optimization plan
  • Total loans increased $102.0 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2020
  • Total deposits increased $85.6 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2020
  • Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.07% of total loans
  • COVID-19 related loan deferral requests declined 68.9% from June 30, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which includes $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s previously announced branch and facilities optimization plan. This compares to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Excluding the charges related to our branch and facilities optimization plan, we delivered a strong quarter highlighted by solid balance sheet growth, significant contributions from many of our sources of noninterest income, and disciplined expense management. Our diverse lending businesses enabled us to capitalize on pockets of strength in the economy where there is good demand, including equipment financing, small dollar consumer loans, and warehouse lines to commercial FHA lenders. As a result, our total loan balances increased at an annualized rate of more than 8% in the third quarter and helped drive an increase in net interest income.”

“We are seeing general improvement in the financial health of our borrowers as the economy continues to strengthen. Our deferred loans declined from 18.6% of total loans at the end of the second quarter to 5.7% of total loans at September 30, 2020. While the return to scheduled payments by many borrowers is encouraging, we remain cautious about the pace of the economic recovery and continued to add to our loan loss reserves, resulting in our allowance for credit losses increasing to 1.07% of total loans at September 30, 2020, from 0.97% at June 30, 2020.”

“As previously disclosed, during the third quarter we also made adjustments to our operations with the sale of our commercial FHA loan origination platform and the announcement of a series of planned branch and corporate office reductions. We believe the collective impact of these actions will help drive further improvement in our efficiency ratio and provide more operating leverage as we continue to grow our balance sheet in the future, resulting in more consistent financial performance, a higher level of returns, and greater franchise value,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.33%, compared to 3.32% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 14 and 12 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2020, as a decline in the average yield on earning assets was largely offset by a reduction in the average cost of deposits.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.70%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 20 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the average yield on earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the average cost of deposits.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $50.0 million, an increase of 2.0% from $49.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $0.5 million, or 1.1%. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% from $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.   Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $1.4 million and $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impairment, noninterest income increased due to higher levels of residential mortgage banking revenue, service charges on deposit accounts, and other income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 3.5% from $19.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.6 million, a decrease of 2.4% from the second quarter of 2020.   Compared to the third quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue decreased 7.3%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company originated $50.9 million in rate lock commitments during the third quarter of 2020, prior to the sale of the origination platform on August 28, 2020, compared to $134.8 million in the prior quarter.   Compared to the third quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $3.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $54.7 million, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale, compared with $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the integration and acquisition expenses and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $48.0 million, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.1 million gain on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses and gains/losses on MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense decreased 5.1% due principally to the Company’s expense reduction and efficiency improvement initiatives implemented over the past year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020 and $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in equipment finance loans and leases, commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $65.0 million from June 30, 2020 to $815.5 million, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.  

The increase in total loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the growth in equipment finance balances, consumer loans, and loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020, and $4.45 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial FHA servicing deposits.  

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the addition of three commercial real estate loans. At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $45.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.3 million, or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, which primarily represents charge-offs taken against the three commercial real estate loans moved to nonperforming status referenced above.  

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, which reflects the higher level of net charge-offs experienced in the quarter.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.07% of total loans and 78.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared with 0.97% of total loans and 77.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020.   Approximately 96.3% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 
Bank Level Ratios as of September 30, 2020		Consolidated Ratios as of September 30, 2020Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets11.82%13.34%10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets10.96%9.40%8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.01%7.72%4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital10.96%8.18%7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)NA6.61%NA

      (1)   A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
      (2)   Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 352,932 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.20 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $13.3 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) 
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Earnings Summary                     
Net interest income $49,980  $48,989  $46,651  $48,687  $49,450   
Provision for credit losses on loans  10,970   11,610   10,569   5,305   4,361   
Noninterest income  18,919   19,396   8,598   19,014   19,606   
Noninterest expense  54,659   40,782   42,675   46,325   48,025   
Income before income taxes  3,270   15,993   2,005   16,071   16,670   
Income taxes  3,184   3,424   456   3,279   4,015   
Net income  86   12,569   1,549   12,792   12,655   
Preferred stock dividends, net  -   -   -   -   (22)  
Net income available to common shareholders $86  $12,569  $1,549  $12,792  $12,677   
                      
Diluted earnings per common share $-  $0.53  $0.06  $0.51  $0.51   
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  22,937,837   23,339,964   24,538,002   24,761,960   24,684,529   
Return on average assets  0.01%  0.77%  0.10%  0.83%  0.84 % 
Return on average shareholders' equity  0.05%  8.00%  0.96%  7.71%  7.71 % 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  0.08%  11.84%  1.39%  11.24%  11.19 % 
Net interest margin  3.33%  3.32%  3.48%  3.56%  3.70 % 
Efficiency ratio (1)  58.83%  58.53%  63.78%  59.46%  60.63 % 
                      
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                     
Adjusted earnings (1) $12,023  $12,884  $2,806  $16,110  $16,422   
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $0.52  $0.55  $0.11  $0.64  $0.66   
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  0.72%  0.78%  0.19%  1.04%  1.09 % 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)  7.56%  8.20%  1.73%  9.71%  10.01 % 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)  11.04%  12.14%  2.53%  14.15%  14.52 % 
                      
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                 
                      



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
   
  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Net interest income:                     
Interest income $60,314   $60,548   $61,314   $64,444   $65,006   
Interest expense  10,334    11,559    14,663    15,757    15,556   
Net interest income  49,980    48,989    46,651    48,687    49,450   
Provision for credit losses on loans  10,970    11,610    10,569    5,305    4,361   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  39,010    37,379    36,082    43,382    45,089   
Noninterest income:                     
Wealth management revenue  5,559    5,698    5,677    5,377    5,998   
Commercial FHA revenue  926    3,414    1,267    3,702    3,954   
Residential mortgage banking revenue  3,049    2,723    1,755    763    720   
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,092    1,706    2,656    2,860    3,008   
Interchange revenue  3,283    3,013    2,833    3,053    3,249   
Gain on sales of investment securities, net  1,721    -    -    635    25   
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights  (1,418)   (107)   (8,468)   (1,613)   (1,060)  
Other income  3,707    2,949    2,878    4,237    3,712   
Total noninterest income  18,919    19,396    8,598    19,014    19,606   
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  21,118    20,740    21,063    23,650    25,083   
Occupancy and equipment  4,866    4,286    4,869    4,654    4,793   
Data processing  5,396    5,300    5,334    6,074    5,271   
Professional  1,861    1,606    1,855    1,952    2,348   
Amortization of intangible assets  1,557    1,629    1,762    1,804    1,803   
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  188    391    496    95    (70)  
Impairment related to branch optimization  12,651    60    146    -    3,229   
Other expense  7,022    6,770    7,150    8,096    5,568   
Total noninterest expense  54,659    40,782    42,675    46,325    48,025   
Income before income taxes  3,270    15,993    2,005    16,071    16,670   
Income taxes  3,184    3,424    456    3,279    4,015   
Net income  86    12,569    1,549    12,792    12,655   
Preferred stock dividends, net  -    -    -    -    (22)  
Net income available to common shareholders $86   $12,569   $1,549   $12,792   $12,677   
                      
Basic earnings per common share $0.00   $0.53   $0.06   $0.52   $0.51   
Diluted earnings per common share $0.00   $0.53   $0.06   $0.51   $0.51   
                      



                     
                     
                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
  As of 
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30, 
(in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $461,196   $519,868   $449,396   $394,505   $409,346  
Investment securities  618,974    639,693    661,894    655,054    668,630  
Loans  4,941,466    4,839,423    4,376,204    4,401,410    4,328,835  
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (52,771)   (47,093)   (38,545)   (28,028)   (24,917) 
Total loans, net  4,888,695    4,792,330    4,337,659    4,373,382    4,303,918  
Loans held for sale  62,500    32,403    113,852    16,431    88,322  
Premises and equipment, net  74,967    89,046    90,118    91,055    93,896  
Other real estate owned  15,961    12,728    7,892    6,745    4,890  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  42,465    44,239    44,566    53,824    54,124  
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale  1,308    1,244    1,460    1,972    1,860  
Goodwill  161,904    172,796    172,796    171,758    171,074  
Other intangible assets, net  29,938    31,495    33,124    34,886    36,690  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies  145,112    144,215    143,323    142,423    141,510  
Other assets  197,025    164,441    152,150    144,982    139,644  
Total assets $6,700,045   $6,644,498   $6,208,230   $6,087,017   $6,113,904  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,355,188   $1,273,267   $1,052,726   $1,019,472   $1,015,081  
Interest-bearing deposits  3,673,548    3,669,840    3,597,914    3,524,782    3,430,090  
Total deposits  5,028,736    4,943,107    4,650,640    4,544,254    4,445,171  
Short-term borrowings  58,625    77,136    43,578    82,029    122,294  
FHLB advances and other borrowings  693,640    693,865    593,089    493,311    559,932  
Subordinated debt  169,702    169,610    169,505    176,653    192,689  
Trust preferred debentures  48,682    48,551    48,420    48,288    48,165  
Other liabilities  78,780    78,640    71,838    80,571    90,131  
Total liabilities  6,078,165    6,010,909    5,577,070    5,425,106    5,458,382  
Total shareholders’ equity  621,880    633,589    631,160    661,911    655,522  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,700,045   $6,644,498   $6,208,230   $6,087,017   $6,113,904  
                     



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  As of  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Loan Portfolio                     
Commercial loans and leases $1,938,691  $1,856,435  $1,439,145  $1,387,766  $1,292,511  
Commercial real estate  1,496,758   1,495,183   1,507,280   1,526,504   1,622,363  
Construction and land development  177,894   207,593   208,361   208,733   215,978  
Residential real estate  470,829   509,453   548,014   568,291   587,984  
Consumer  857,294   770,759   673,404   710,116   609,999  
Total loans $4,941,466  $4,839,423  $4,376,204  $4,401,410  $4,328,835  
                      
Deposit Portfolio                     
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,355,188  $1,273,267  $1,052,726  $1,019,472  $1,015,081  
Interest-bearing:                     
Checking  1,581,216   1,484,728   1,425,022   1,342,788   1,222,599  
Money market  826,454   877,675   849,642   787,662   753,869  
Savings  580,748   594,685   534,457   522,456   526,938  
Time  661,872   689,841   765,870   822,160   833,038  
Brokered time  23,258   22,911   22,923   49,716   93,646  
Total deposits $5,028,736  $4,943,107  $4,650,640  $4,544,254  $4,445,171  



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Average Balance Sheets                     
Cash and cash equivalents $491,728  $489,941  $337,851  $406,526  $259,427  
Investment securities  628,705   650,356   662,450   631,294   666,157  
Loans  4,803,940   4,696,288   4,384,206   4,359,144   4,352,635  
Loans held for sale  44,880   99,169   19,844   36,974   31,664  
Nonmarketable equity securities  50,765   50,661   45,124   43,745   44,010  
Total interest-earning assets  6,020,018   5,986,415   5,449,475   5,477,683   5,353,893  
Non-earning assets  625,522   619,411   624,594   649,169   636,028  
Total assets $6,645,540  $6,605,826  $6,074,069  $6,126,852  $5,989,921  
                      
Interest-bearing deposits $3,656,833  $3,651,406  $3,549,515  $3,490,165  $3,429,063  
Short-term borrowings  64,010   59,103   55,616   104,598   124,183  
FHLB advances and other borrowings  693,721   692,470   532,733   531,419   591,516  
Subordinated debt  169,657   169,560   170,026   182,149   106,090  
Trust preferred debentures  48,618   48,487   48,357   48,229   48,105  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,632,839   4,621,026   4,356,247   4,356,560   4,298,957  
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,303,963   1,280,983   986,178   1,028,670   967,192  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  75,859   71,853   78,943   83,125   72,610  
Shareholders' equity  632,879   631,964   652,701   658,497   651,162  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,645,540  $6,605,826  $6,074,069  $6,126,852  $5,989,921  
                      
Yields                     
Earning Assets                     
Cash and cash equivalents  0.10%  0.14%  1.26%  1.62%  2.14% 
Investment securities  2.86%  3.05%  3.23%  3.10%  3.00% 
Loans  4.57%  4.64%  5.01%  5.22%  5.31% 
Loans held for sale  2.92%  4.07%  3.87%  4.12%  3.02% 
Nonmarketable equity securities  5.26%  5.40%  5.39%  5.31%  5.33% 
Total interest-earning assets  4.01%  4.10%  4.56%  4.70%  4.85% 
                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                     
Interest-bearing deposits  0.46%  0.61%  0.95%  1.03%  1.08% 
Short-term borrowings  0.17%  0.19%  0.73%  0.67%  0.68% 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.85%  1.69%  2.24%  2.26%  2.36% 
Subordinated debt  5.58%  5.85%  5.90%  5.94%  6.30% 
Trust preferred debentures  4.16%  4.86%  6.02%  6.41%  6.83% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.89%  1.01%  1.35%  1.43%  1.44% 
                      
Cost of Deposits  0.34%  0.45%  0.74%  0.80%  0.84% 
                      
Net Interest Margin  3.33%  3.32%  3.48%  3.56%  3.70% 
                      



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Asset Quality                     
Loans 30-89 days past due $28,188  $36,551  $40,392  $29,876  $23,118  
Nonperforming loans  67,443   60,513   58,166   42,082   45,168  
Nonperforming assets  84,795   74,707   67,158   50,027   50,058  
Net charge-offs  5,292   3,062   12,835   2,194   5,369  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.57%  0.76%  0.92%  0.68%  0.53% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.36%  1.25%  1.33%  0.96%  1.04% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.27%  1.12%  1.08%  0.82%  0.82% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.07%  0.97%  0.88%  0.64%  0.58% 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 78.25%  77.82%  66.27%  66.60%  55.29% 
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.44%  0.26%  1.18%  0.20%  0.49% 
                      
Wealth Management                     
Trust assets under administration $3,260,893  $3,253,784  $2,967,536  $3,409,959  $3,281,260  
                      
Market Data                     
Book value per share at period end $27.51  $27.62  $26.99  $27.10  $26.93  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $19.03  $18.72  $18.19  $18.64  $18.40  
Market price at period end $12.85  $14.95  $17.49  $28.96  $26.05  
Shares outstanding at period end  22,602,844   22,937,296   23,381,496   24,420,345   24,338,748  
                      
Capital                     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  13.34%  13.67%  13.73%  14.72%  14.82% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  9.40%  9.71%  9.76%  10.52%  10.35% 
Tier 1 leverage ratio  7.72%  7.75%  8.39%  8.74%  8.77% 
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  8.18%  8.44%  8.47%  9.20%  9.02% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  6.61%  6.67%  7.08%  7.74%  7.58% 
                      
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.              
                      



                      
                      
 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) 
                      
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                      
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Income before income taxes - GAAP $3,270   $15,993   $2,005   $16,071   $16,670   
Adjustments to noninterest income:                     
Gain on sales of investment securities, net 1,721    -    -    635    25   
Other (17)   11    (13)   (6)   -   
 Total adjustments to noninterest income 1,704    11    (13)   629    25   
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                     
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  188    391    496    95    (70)  
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt  -    -    193    1,778    -   
Impairment related to branch optimization  12,651    60    146    -    3,229   
Integration and acquisition expenses 1,199    (6)   885    3,332    2,063   
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense  14,038    445    1,720    5,205    5,222   
Adjusted earnings pre tax 15,604    16,427    3,738    20,647    21,867   
Adjusted earnings tax  3,581    3,543    932    4,537    5,445   
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 12,023    12,884    2,806    16,110    16,422   
Preferred stock dividends, net  -    -    -    -    (22)  
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $12,023   $12,884   $2,806   $16,110   $16,444   
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.52   $0.55   $0.11   $0.64   $0.66   
Adjusted return on average assets  0.72 %- 0.78 %- 0.19 %- 1.04 %- 1.09 % 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity  7.56 %- 8.20 %- 1.73 %- 9.71 %- 10.01 % 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  11.04 %- 12.14 %- 2.53 %- 14.15 %- 14.52 % 
                      



                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
                      
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                     
  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Noninterest expense - GAAP $54,659   $40,782   $42,675   $46,325   $48,025   
(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  (188)   (391)   (496)   (95)   70   
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt  -    -    (193)   (1,778)   -   
Impairment related to branch optimization  (12,651)   (60)   (146)   -    (3,229)  
Integration and acquisition expenses  (1,199)   6    (885)   (3,332)   (2,063)  
Adjusted noninterest expense $40,621   $40,337   $40,955   $41,120   $42,803   
                      
Net interest income - GAAP $49,980   $48,989   $46,651   $48,687   $49,450   
Effect of tax-exempt income 430    438    485    474    502   
Adjusted net interest income 50,410    49,427    47,136    49,161    49,952   
                      
Noninterest income - GAAP $18,919   $19,396   $8,598   $19,014   $19,606   
Loan servicing rights impairment  1,418    107    8,468    1,613    1,060   
Gain on sales of investment securities, net (1,721)   -    -    (635)   (25)  
Other 17    (11)   13    6    -   
Adjusted noninterest income 18,633    19,492    17,079    19,998    20,641   
                      
Adjusted total revenue $69,043   $68,919   $64,215   $69,159   $70,593   
                      
Efficiency ratio  58.83 %  58.53 %  63.78 %  59.46 %  60.63 % 
                      



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share              
                      
  As of  
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                     
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $621,880   $633,589   $631,160   $661,911   $655,522   
Adjustments:                     
   Preferred stock  -    -    -    -    -   
   Goodwill  (161,904)   (172,796)   (172,796)   (171,758)   (171,074)  
   Other intangibles, net  (29,938)   (31,495)   (33,124)   (34,886)   (36,690)  
Tangible common equity $430,038   $429,298   $425,240   $455,267   $447,758   
                      
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                     
Total assets—GAAP $6,700,045   $6,644,498   $6,208,230   $6,087,017   $6,113,904   
Adjustments:                     
   Goodwill  (161,904)   (172,796)   (172,796)   (171,758)   (171,074)  
   Other intangibles, net  (29,938)   (31,495)   (33,124)   (34,886)   (36,690)  
Tangible assets $6,508,203   $6,440,207   $6,002,310   $5,880,373   $5,906,140   
                      
Common Shares Outstanding  22,602,844    22,937,296    23,381,496    24,420,345    24,338,748   
                      
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  6.61 %  6.67 %  7.08 %  7.74 %  7.58 % 
Tangible Book Value Per Share $19.03   $18.72   $18.19   $18.64   $18.40   
                      
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                  
                      
  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
Net income available to common shareholders $86   $12,569   $1,549   $12,792   $12,677   
                      
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $632,879   $631,964   $652,701   $658,497   $651,162   
Adjustments:                     
   Preferred stock  -    -    -    -    (814)  
   Goodwill  (168,771)   (172,796)   (171,890)   (171,082)   (166,389)  
   Other intangibles, net  (30,690)   (32,275)   (33,951)   (35,745)   (34,519)  
Average tangible common equity $433,418   $426,893   $446,860   $451,670   $449,440   
ROATCE  0.08 %  11.84 %  1.39 %  11.24 %  11.19 % 
                      








 