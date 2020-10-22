MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



BioTelemetry, Inc. will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The call will be webcast on the investor information page of our website, investors.gobio.com. The call will be archived on our website for at least two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

