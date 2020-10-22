ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.



Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $78.1 million, a 10.4% increase from $70.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and also a 10.4% sequential increase from $70.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $33.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $30.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 42.7% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 46.6% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 42.8% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $5.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.14 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.



Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased by $6.9 million to approximately $203.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, from $196.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Incremental capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $8.1 million, as compared with $3.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Third quarter bookings increased 49.5% to $90.5 million, from $60.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $87.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $140.0 million, representing an increase of 9.8% from $127.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 34.4 % from $104.2 million at the end of 2019.

Commenting on the third quarter, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite supply-chain and product mix challenges, higher shipments of Advanced Products led to an increase in third quarter revenue. Bookings for Advanced Products grew across a multiplicity of applications and end markets. Our outlook for the fourth quarter is for a sequential increase in revenue and earnings per share. Capacity expansion is on schedule and vertical integration in our new manufacturing facility of all of the process steps required by Advanced Products should soon lead to shorter cycle times, greater efficiencies, and improved gross and net margins.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company's website at www.vicorpower.com.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.



VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 78,112 $ 70,772 $ 212,274 $ 199,852 Cost of revenues 44,765 37,770 121,278 106,647 Gross margin 33,347 33,002 90,996 93,205 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,212 15,443 47,036 45,846 Research and development 12,032 11,507 38,197 34,433 Total operating expenses 27,244 26,950 85,233 80,279 Income from operations 6,103 6,052 5,763 12,926 Other income (expense), net 334 146 715 673 Income before income taxes 6,437 6,198 6,478 13,599 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 651 266 (249 ) 805 Consolidated net income 5,786 5,932 6,727 12,794 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 (5 ) 10 8 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $5,785 $5,937 $6,717 $12,786 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $0.13 $0.15 $0.16 $0.32 Diluted $0.13 $0.14 $0.15 $0.31 Shares outstanding: Basic 43,164 40,332 41,814 40,279 Diluted 44,743 42,194 43,567 41,435





