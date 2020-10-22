MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that management will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.
B. Riley Securities Liver Disease Therapeutics Day
29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
To access the virtual events, please visit the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website. The webcast details will be posted one day before the event date.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
